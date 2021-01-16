9 practical gifts to give to new parents that they'll actually use

6. Baby dishwasher basket. A dishwasher basket, specifically designed to hold all the parts and pieces of a bottle, was an everyday use item in our house. In fact, we still use it five years later to hold other small objects in dishwasher loads.

7. A bouncer chair. This would be another one of my top picks. Both my boys loved this thing, and it made my life so much easier. Whenever I needed both my hands or to take a moment for myself, it was a safe place for them to be. I could carry it over by the kitchen and strap them in while I made dinner. I brought it into the bathroom when I needed to bathe or get ready. I took it to my in-laws when we went to visit. I don’t know what I would have done without it.

8. Diapers. A baby can’t have too many diapers. Consider getting packages in size one or two so parents are set, as baby quickly grows out of the newborn sizes.

9. A gift card to mom or dad’s favorite restaurant or coffee shop. New parents don’t have much time for themselves. Make their day a little easier and brighter with something special. As a new mom, a latte was enough to make me put on real pants and get out of the house for a few minutes.

Have gifts you swore by as a new parent? Share them with us.

***

Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.