9 practical gifts to give to new parents that they'll actually use

Not all baby gifts are made equal. New parents need practical items, built to make their new lives easier. If you’re looking for a baby shower gift, here are nine options parents will thank you for because they’re definitely going to use them.
1. Halo sleep sacks. If I could pick the single best baby item I had as a parent, it would be the sleep sack. These magic sleep blankets keep baby cozy through the night, and also add a level of safety without the worry of a blanket. My husband also selected these as the best baby item we received — because a good night’s sleep is really the best gift for any new parent.
2. Plain onesies. Cute clothes are fun, but slightly impractical. Babies are messy, and need changing frequently. These are a cheap, easy staple for a little one’s wardrobe. Consider getting multiple sizes because they won’t stay itty-bitty for long.
3. Hooded baby towels. Traditional towels are too big for babies. These smaller hooded towels are easy to put on and just their size.
4. NoseFrida Nasal Aspirator. This little gadget, sometimes called the “snotsucker,” seems utterly gross, but it’s honestly worth every penny. It works so dang well when your little one is congested and can’t blow their own nose.
5. A forehead thermometer. We have one of these in our house and swear by it. One easy, reliable forehead read without the fight of trying to get them to hold still long enough to stick something in their ear, mouth or armpit.
6. Baby dishwasher basket. A dishwasher basket, specifically designed to hold all the parts and pieces of a bottle, was an everyday use item in our house. In fact, we still use it five years later to hold other small objects in dishwasher loads.
7. A bouncer chair. This would be another one of my top picks. Both my boys loved this thing, and it made my life so much easier. Whenever I needed both my hands or to take a moment for myself, it was a safe place for them to be. I could carry it over by the kitchen and strap them in while I made dinner. I brought it into the bathroom when I needed to bathe or get ready. I took it to my in-laws when we went to visit. I don’t know what I would have done without it.
8. Diapers. A baby can’t have too many diapers. Consider getting packages in size one or two so parents are set, as baby quickly grows out of the newborn sizes.
9. A gift card to mom or dad’s favorite restaurant or coffee shop. New parents don’t have much time for themselves. Make their day a little easier and brighter with something special. As a new mom, a latte was enough to make me put on real pants and get out of the house for a few minutes.
Have gifts you swore by as a new parent? Share them with us.
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.