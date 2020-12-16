9 stocking stuffer ideas that won’t break the bank

Searching for the perfect Christmas presents for our kids is a process I enjoy every year. However, it's finding unique and inexpensive stocking stuffers that I look forward to the most.

There are no lists or letters to Santa to go by; just my own imagination, which allows for some out-of-the-box ideas. I’ve even found that these treats sometimes are the most memorable for our kids! Here are a few of my favorite non-candy stocking stuffers for the whole family.

1. Fun printed socks. This practical gift is a fun way to reflect the receiver. Do they love dogs, polka dots or Star Wars? The list can go on and on, and most pairs of socks are just a few dollars.

2. Art supplies. Fresh crayons or markers are always appreciated no matter the age, but I also love seeking out unique supplies like window markers or clings, clay, stamps and other supplies we haven’t tried yet. The messiest ones come from Santa because there’s no way mom would encourage someone to draw on her windows!

3. A journal and new pens. Even little ones who aren’t writing yet think having a special notebook is pretty amazing. This is another practical gift that can start at just a simple spiral notebook for a dollar and go up from there.