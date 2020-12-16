9 stocking stuffer ideas that won’t break the bank

Searching for the perfect Christmas presents for our kids is a process I enjoy every year. However, it's finding unique and inexpensive stocking stuffers that I look forward to the most.
There are no lists or letters to Santa to go by; just my own imagination, which allows for some out-of-the-box ideas. I’ve even found that these treats sometimes are the most memorable for our kids! Here are a few of my favorite non-candy stocking stuffers for the whole family.
1. Fun printed socks. This practical gift is a fun way to reflect the receiver. Do they love dogs, polka dots or Star Wars? The list can go on and on, and most pairs of socks are just a few dollars.
2. Art supplies. Fresh crayons or markers are always appreciated no matter the age, but I also love seeking out unique supplies like window markers or clings, clay, stamps and other supplies we haven’t tried yet. The messiest ones come from Santa because there’s no way mom would encourage someone to draw on her windows!
3. A journal and new pens. Even little ones who aren’t writing yet think having a special notebook is pretty amazing. This is another practical gift that can start at just a simple spiral notebook for a dollar and go up from there.
4. A favorite soda or sparkling juice in a glass bottle. For those of you who grew up watching the classic Coca-Cola ads with Santa and the iconic polar bear, you might appreciate how special drinking out of a glass bottle feels. A simple Coke does taste better in glass! The great news is that most grocery stores carry these classic bottles during the holidays and there are some other fun brands that typically package their soda and juice beverages in glass. There’s something about it that just feels special!
5. Playing cards. Whether your kids are ready for Go-Fish, UNO or Unstable Unicorns, there’s a card game out there for around $10. Even simple playing cards are a wonderful addition to anyone’s stocking.
6. Keychains. If you would have told me a few years ago that kids of all ages would love this, I would have raised an eyebrow. However, this idea that my husband has leaned into over the years is always a hit with our kids. They love having new keychains that represent their favorite character, icon or place to visit dangling from their backpacks. And, if I’m being honest, I’m constantly losing my office keys and always appreciate a new keychain, too. Who would have guessed this would be a stocking stuffer hit?
7. Tea, hot chocolate or coffee. This is my favorite stocking stuffer ever. I love getting a new tea to try or grounds from a local coffee shop. Our kids also love getting hot chocolate packs or pods of their own for our coffee maker.
8. New water bottle. Whether you’re at sippy-cup stage or have a Vsco-girl, anyone can use a new water bottle! I love that these, too, are customizable, can range in price and are practical.
9. Anything from the end cap of the store aisle. Whether you’re in a craft store, athletic super store or just the grocery store, this aisle can be the source of your best stocking stuffer inspiration under $10. Think about all those times you said “no” to the Lego mini-fig while waiting to check out. Well, this is the perfect opportunity to say “yes!" Heck, splurge yourself and go for that People magazine for your own stocking. You know you’ll read it cover to cover. These aisles are truly the best for those last minute items.
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
