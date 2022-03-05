9 tips to stop you from passing on your anxieties to your kids

From an early age, the only behavior kids see is what their parents are doing.

As a result, it’s common for children to grow up with similar behavioral characteristics to their mother and father.

So, how can parents ensure they are passing along the right things and staying away from negative emotions such as anxiety, anger and insecurity?

Dr. Vinay Saranga, a child psychiatrist, offers these tips.

1. Think before you react. This can take practice as sometimes it’s easy to react almost immediately. But try to think about your reactions and the consequences of those reactions because your children are always watching.

2. If you feel you are having a momentary breakdown of anxiety, anger or some sort of insecure or negative behavior, walk away for a moment and regain your composure. Come back to the room when you are feeling better and your emotions aren’t getting the best of you.

3. Label your feelings. Make sure your children know that it is OK to feel sad, scared or overwhelmed. Our emotions are a part of being human. What’s not OK is when we let our emotions consume us in unhealthy ways. Labeling what you are feeling can help improve your sense of self-awareness. Once you start labeling your emotions, you develop a sense of understanding that helps you regain control.

4. Rethink your focus. Often times, anxiety can narrow your view. Instead of focusing on negativity or threats, look at the big picture. Will this even matter in a year or two? Are the circumstances really that bad?

5. When you act in a negative way that doesn’t set the best example for your kids, tell them. Say something like, “Mommy or daddy overreacted and worried too much about this or that. How I should have handled this situation was to…”

6. Give your kids freedom based on age. It’s understandable that at an early age you would set boundaries like only riding their bicycle a certain distance, but as they grow older, expand those rules. Let them slowly build their independence and confidence.

7. Accept the fact that your children are going to make mistakes and get hurt. Every parent wants the best for their kids and wants to protect them, but you have to let go and let your children learn by making mistakes. Then dust themselves off and come back from those mistakes.

8. Welcome conversations and teach acceptance to help your children cope with their feelings. You want them to feel comfortable enough to confide in you. When kids have a sense of trust and solid relationship with their parents, it helps them excel and work through their emotions at any age.

9. Practice relaxation techniques, mindfulness and meditation to calm your own emotional reactions, and teach these skills to your children as they grow up and are able to understand them.