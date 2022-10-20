A-B-C, easy as 1-2-3: Make learning fun with these creative alphabet books

“I Spy Little Letters”

by Jean Marzollo

Simple picture clues and rhyming riddles guide the youngest readers through 14 interactive, fun-filled spreads. For children already familiar with the alphabet, this book is a great way to reinforce letter recognition while also supporting the development of visual discrimination skills.

***

“Shiver Me Letters: A Pirate ABC”

by June Sobel

The captain of this brave and bumbling pirate crew has ordered them to capture the entire alphabet — and they’ll walk the plank if they’re missing a single letter. Now these swashbuckling mateys are embarking on an alphabet adventure unlike any other, and they won’t rest until they’ve found an A, a Z, and everything in between.

***

“LMNO Peas”

by Keith Baker

An alliterative adventure, “LMNO Peas” uses tiny peas to explore the alphabet and lists the many jobs, hobbies and activities someone can “do” with each letter of the alphabet. The letters are front and center, with delightful details of peas playing throughout the illustrations. It’s a fun book to engage your children, as you help them discover something new in the illustrations with each read.

***

“Chicka Chicka Boom Boom”

by Bill Martin Jr.

In this lively alphabet rhyme, the letters of the alphabet race up the coconut tree. Will there be enough room? Oh, no! This classic has everything you want in a children’s book: bright, colorful illustrations, cute plot line, a fun rhyme. Check! A bonus is that it also focuses on lowercase letters, which kids will see much more than capitals when they start reading independently.

***

“B is for Baby”

by Atinuke, illustrated by Anglea Brooksbank

One morning after breakfast, Baby’s big brother is getting ready to take the basket of bananas all the way to Baba’s bungalow in the next village. But what he doesn’t realize is that his very cute, very curious baby sibling has stowed away on his bicycle. Little ones learning about language will love sounding out the words in this playful, vibrantly illustrated story set in West Africa.

***

“C Is for Cornhusker: A Nebraska Alphabet”

by Rajean Luebs Shepherd, illustrated by Sandy Appleoff

Arbor Day, Boys Town, and Kool-Aid are just a few of the marks the Great Plains state of Nebraska has made on American culture. From the state’s eastern border along the Missouri River, where Lewis and Clark embarked on the Corps of Discovery expedition, to the towering geologic landmarks of the west, chronicled in pioneers’ journals, there are treasures to explore on each page of “C is for Cornhusker.”

***

“H is for Hawkeye: An Iowa Alphabet”

by Patricia A. Pierce, illustrated by Bruce Langton

Did you know the Hawkeye State got its nickname from Chief Black Hawk of the Sauk tribe? Or that D is for Des Moines, the capital with the golden dome? Or that Iowa is bordered on each side by navigable rivers, the Missouri marks the western border and the Mississippi forms its eastern border. “H is for Hawkeye” presents these and many other interesting facts about the great state of Iowa.

***

“Alphabet Family Band”

by Sarah Jones

Grab your congas, flutes, and xylophones — it’s an “Alphabet Family Band!” Bright, colorful illustrations feature members of a family playing a host of different musical instruments in a warm island setting. Harmoniously combining two concepts (letters and music), this lively board book will soon become a family favorite!

***

