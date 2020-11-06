A backyard is so much more than grass and fences; it's a family's vault of memories

This morning, I looked out the window and noticed that our backyard grass is officially “fall” grass now. I don’t know when exactly it transitioned from green and trim to yellowish green and covered with dried leaves, but it reminded me of the way it looks every Thanksgiving Day when my family plays our annual football game. That caused me to reflect on just how much that backyard has seen in the 15 years since we moved in.
The backyard is technically just an outdoor extension of our home, but when I think about how many moments we’ve shared together in that space, it’s almost as if it’s an outdoor extension of the family itself. Because a backyard ultimately becomes an outdoor vault of memories.
When we moved into our house, my little boys used to spend countless hours playing baseball and football in the grass back there. If they happened to hit a ball over the fence, they’d have to ask permission to go fetch it from the neighbor’s lawn because they were too small to leave the yard by themselves.
Fast forward a few years and the boys were scaling that fence on a daily basis to fetch the balls their growing arms had no problem hitting or throwing out of the yard. Today, if my full-grown boys all happen to be at the house at the same time, they have homerun contests where the only goal is to hit it out of the backyard.
Their forgettable childish baseball games became memorable because I can still see them every time I look out the back window.
That backyard has housed T-ball stands, soccer nets, baseball bases, yard lines, end zones, golf clubs and a generous assortment of all varieties of balls. I’m confident that if you were to look very hard, you could at any given time definitely find a hidden, forgotten ball somewhere on our property.
That backyard has hosted three high school graduation parties and one party for our first college graduate. It’s been the halftime toss-a-ball-around spot during a myriad of Husker football gatherings, and the base for running through the sprinkler during so many hot days of summer vacation.
That backyard has seen Santa and his reindeer (who’ve left behind snowy hoof prints and the stubs of partially-eaten carrots) 15 times. It wouldn’t be Christmas morning if one of the kids weren’t running to throw open the back door to check for physical evidence of the reindeer’s magical visit.
That backyard has had 15 years of visitors, too. There's been long-forgotten play pals from elementary school days, best friends and beloved grandparents from opposite sides of the country. They’ve all left moments back there. A potpourri of “remember that time” recollections sit amongst the leaves and the grass of the yard, just waiting for us to discover them like tiny surprise gifts.
When I look out the window at today’s summer-is-gone-and-I-really-should-rake backyard, I see so much more than grass, leaves and the faded cedar fence that’s in desperate need of a power wash.
I see our vault.
A million noisy, chaotic, laughter-filled memories rush at me when I gaze out that back window, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!