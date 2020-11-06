A backyard is so much more than grass and fences; it's a family's vault of memories

This morning, I looked out the window and noticed that our backyard grass is officially “fall” grass now. I don’t know when exactly it transitioned from green and trim to yellowish green and covered with dried leaves, but it reminded me of the way it looks every Thanksgiving Day when my family plays our annual football game. That caused me to reflect on just how much that backyard has seen in the 15 years since we moved in.

The backyard is technically just an outdoor extension of our home, but when I think about how many moments we’ve shared together in that space, it’s almost as if it’s an outdoor extension of the family itself. Because a backyard ultimately becomes an outdoor vault of memories.

When we moved into our house, my little boys used to spend countless hours playing baseball and football in the grass back there. If they happened to hit a ball over the fence, they’d have to ask permission to go fetch it from the neighbor’s lawn because they were too small to leave the yard by themselves.

Fast forward a few years and the boys were scaling that fence on a daily basis to fetch the balls their growing arms had no problem hitting or throwing out of the yard. Today, if my full-grown boys all happen to be at the house at the same time, they have homerun contests where the only goal is to hit it out of the backyard.