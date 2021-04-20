A child's maturity level should be the deciding factor in getting a cellphone

Of course, all of your good intentions can suddenly fly out the window if someone in their class gets a smartphone at a younger age. Then the pressure is on, and everyone is going to want one.

It’s a hot-button issue for many parents and their children.

But it’s not your child’s right to own a cellphone, Pesavento said. It’s a privilege. If you decide your child is ready, they will need to accept that they must share the passcode and allow random checks. That’s part of the privilege.

Checking their phone is not meant to be an interrogation or to catch them red-handed in something. It acts more as a deterrent.

Parents can also consider using control apps to regulate what sites their children can access or numbers they can call.

Pesavento normally believes in limiting access each day on all devices. For 12- and 13-year-olds, that would be 90 minutes to two hours. But with the pandemic, he doesn’t see an issue with temporarily easing those restrictions. For some kids, it’s their only way to connect with their friends.

Once things return to a more normal situation, guidelines can again be reinstated.