A happy space for kids and parents: playroom décor you can both love

I’m a homebody.

At no time has that been clearer to me than in the past two years when I’ve spent more time at home than ever before. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home and being a stay-at-home parent, I’m at home a lot. Like almost all the time.

Since I spend so much of my time there, I try to make my home somewhere I’m happy to be — within budget and within reason. That’s especially true for my daughter’s playroom where I spend most of my days.

Sure, most of that space is dominated by toy cars, stuffed animals and all of the usual toddler toys. But I’ve also made room for things I like, too — things I think are both functional and beautiful. Here are a few of them:

Pottery Barn Kids Ruggish Cali Memory Foam Play Mat

This playmat is called “Ruggish” for a reason — because it actually looks like a rug. More importantly, it looks like a rug you’d want in your house even if it wasn’t pulling double duty as a play mat.

This reversible playmat has an adult-approved, subtle geometric design on one side and an interactive play map with roads and train tracks on the other. It comes in three color combos: gray/white, lavender/white and rose/white. We have the gray and white one.

The mat is easy to clean, waterproof and non-toxic. It’s about 4.5 feet wide and 7 feet long and about a half-inch thick. Its memory form construction makes it comfortable to sit, stand or play on, all day, every day. At $199, it’s pretty expensive, but it’s more reasonable when you consider it looks good enough to use as a regular rug even after your little one outgrows the playroom.

Nugget

Parents and kids alike are nutty for Nuggets and they’re right to be. Nuggets are soft, foam play couches that come in four pieces — a base rectangle, a cushion rectangle and two triangle pillows — that your kiddo can use to create all sorts of playtime fun.

Basically, Nuggets are magical playtime transformers that are part furniture and part toy. At our house, we’ve stacked and configured our Nuggets to build a couch, reading nook, fort, obstacle course and more.

Nuggets have microsuede fabric covers that come in more than 15 colors from a classic gray to bright pink and everything in between. At the moment, Nugget is also offering special edition Sesame Street and Disney and Pixar covers.

Nuggets range in price from $229 to $279, depending on your cover choice.

Art prints from Etsy

Before my daughter was born, half of our family room was decorated with all things beer. There was a large, framed map of Nebraska craft breweries; shadow boxes filled with beer bottle caps and art prints of beer puns like “Don’t worry, Be Hoppy.” What can I say? My husband and I like beer.

But then that half of the family room became our daughter’s playroom and some redecorating was in order. I took down the beer prints and headed to Etsy to find some more kid-friendly art.

You really can’t go wrong on Etsy where you can find pretty much any kind of art you want and get it shipped to you framed or purchase it for download. I ordered some art prints of letters, numbers, colors, shapes, the solar system, etc. for download from the Etsy seller, PrintberryKids. Then I printed them through Walgreens on canvases and as posters. They’re cute and educational — so it’s a win-win.

Which incidentally, is exactly what I’m looking for in my playroom décor — a win-win. I want it to work for my daughter, but I want it to work for me, too. After all, the playroom should make us both happy.

We spend so much time in there, we may as well enjoy it.

***

Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and children’s book author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.