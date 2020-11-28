A mom’s survival guide to moving with kids

I don’t like to move. I really don’t. It’s a lot of work to pack up your life’s possessions and physically move them to a new location. It’s exhausting and stressful. Add in a global pandemic and it borders on overwhelming.

My husband and I recently moved from our first home. That house saw us become husband and wife, get new jobs, new pets and bring home two baby boys. But we always knew it wasn’t going to be our forever home. We needed more space for the boys (and dogs) to run and perhaps a different neighborhood to explore. We knew we wanted to move before our oldest started school, which is next fall. So it was either get moving or stay put for several more years. We decided to go with the former.

If you’re thinking about moving and have kids at home, here are some tips to hopefully ease the transition.

Go easy on your kids (and yourself).

Moving is a huge undertaking — physically, mentally and emotionally. We get settled into our homes and have memories tied to our physical spaces. Kids are the same. For my boys, it was the only home they’d ever known.