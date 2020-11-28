A mom’s survival guide to moving with kids

I don’t like to move. I really don’t. It’s a lot of work to pack up your life’s possessions and physically move them to a new location. It’s exhausting and stressful. Add in a global pandemic and it borders on overwhelming.
My husband and I recently moved from our first home. That house saw us become husband and wife, get new jobs, new pets and bring home two baby boys. But we always knew it wasn’t going to be our forever home. We needed more space for the boys (and dogs) to run and perhaps a different neighborhood to explore. We knew we wanted to move before our oldest started school, which is next fall. So it was either get moving or stay put for several more years. We decided to go with the former.
If you’re thinking about moving and have kids at home, here are some tips to hopefully ease the transition.
Go easy on your kids (and yourself).
Moving is a huge undertaking — physically, mentally and emotionally. We get settled into our homes and have memories tied to our physical spaces. Kids are the same. For my boys, it was the only home they’d ever known.
So when it came time to start looking for a new home, we made them part of the process. They went on walkthroughs with us and got to feel out the place. But even though there were exciting new things to look forward too, leaving home and moving to a new place is taxing. You can’t expect kids to move from one place to another completely unfazed. It will probably take them more than a weekend to adjust to their new house. There will probably be tears, mood swings, and clingy behavior.
Be patient and be extra comforting to them during the transition. And allow yourself to go through the emotions of moving too.
Talk about it.
One of the things that I think helped a lot with the transition for our boys was talking regularly about the move and the new house. Once we chose our future home, we talked about it on a daily basis. We got them excited about getting new bunk beds and a new way to decorate their room. We told them we’d have new friends to meet and new parks to visit and stores and places to explore.
We talked about what would be the same and what would change. Letting your kids know what to expect can help them process what is happening and their emotions.
Make your kids feel like they’re home.
Even though we were epically exhausted from the move, the one priority we had after moving in our belongings was setting up our boys’ new bunks beds. We’d hyped it up for weeks so we couldn’t let them down.
My husband and I took turns assembling the bunk beds to complete it in time for our kids to sleep in the first night in their new home. I wanted my kids to feel as comfortable as possible, so their room was the first to be unpacked and put together. I hung the curtains from our former house, and loaded their bookshelves with their books and everything felt just like home. We spent time setting up their playroom and let them have fun exploring their new house.
Don’t stress about bedtime.
The first two nights in our new house, our kids didn’t fall asleep until after 11 p.m. This is more than two hours past their normal bedtime. But with the flurry of activity and sleeping in a new place, it was expected to be a rough first few nights.
Do what you can to stick to a normal bedtime routine, but loosen your expectations. If one of your kids ends up crawling into bed with you, just roll with it. They are looking for familiar comfort in a new situation.
While you might need to navigate a rocky few days or weeks, life will soon readjust and everyone will fall into a new routine. New memories will be made, and home will always be the place where you’re all together.
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. When not wrangling boys, she's an established freelance writer who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words. You can find more of her parenting stories on her blog, The Maternal Canvas.
