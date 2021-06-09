A return to team spirit: What this mom gained by watching her child experience the joy of the game

Team sports and I have had a very tumultuous relationship over the years.

As a kid, I tried volleyball as part of my small elementary school team, but between the wall-sits and my eventual inability to master an overhand serve, I quickly abandoned the sport in middle school. The saying “two left feet” was likely defined by someone who happened to watch me attempt to dance, and my experience in basketball ended after one season as I loped down the court to make a basket for the opposing team after mixing up offense and defense. Tennis in high school was (and continues to be to this day) more about the outfits than the competition, and has been the only athletic experience I still choose to participate in.

On one hand, it might seem like team sports are just not for me. However, these challenges never stopped me from wanting to be a part of the team. In fact, most of the time I stuck with the sport longer than I should have because I loved the friendships and was perfectly happy to sit the bench or play low on the tennis ladder so long as I could still cheer on my teammates.