A simple cardboard box is all it takes to make this useful basket at home

4. Measure the height of your basket and add 4 inches. Measuring from the bottom hem of the T-shirt, cut this length. Our basket is 5½ inches tall, so we measured up 9½ inches from the bottom and cut. Set aside.

5. Using the top half of the T-shirt, cut a piece that is about 1 inch larger on all sides than your bottom section of cardboard. Using hot glue gun, adhere the fabric to the cardboard insert. Set aside.

6. Using packing tape or duct tape, reinforce the entire bottom of your basket.

7. Starting at a bottom corner, hot-glue your rope/cord to the box. Keep the rows neat and tight; none of the box should peak through. Continue gluing until the box is covered.

8. Turn the T-shirt tube inside out. Holding the hemmed edge, position the tube inside the box and pull the hemmed end over the edges of the box about 2 inches. For a more finished look, turn under the hemmed edge.

9. Place the covered bottom piece in the box and put your basket to work!

***

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

