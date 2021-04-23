A simple cardboard box is all it takes to make this useful basket at home

Throughout this pandemic, one thing’s for certain: boxes are piling up in our homes with many of us ordering more items online.
What can you do with all that cardboard besides send it to the recycle bin? Here's one idea.
Cardboard Basket
Supplies:
• 2 boxes (one will be your finished basket, the other a supporting component)
• T-shirt big enough to fit over the box (we used a child’s size L for a 9½-by-13-inch box)
• Rope or macramé cord, 5mm or larger (we used about 40 yards of 6mm cord)
• Hot glue gun
• Scissors
• Ruler
• Duct tape or packing tape
Directions:
1. Select a cardboard box for your basket. Either cut off the top flaps or fold them inward.
2. From the second box, cut a section slightly smaller than the dimension of the bottom of your basket box. Place the cardboard section inside the basket to check the fit; adjust accordingly if too snug.
3. Next, find a T-shirt that’s wide enough at the bottom to fit over the box. This will become your lining.
4. Measure the height of your basket and add 4 inches. Measuring from the bottom hem of the T-shirt, cut this length. Our basket is 5½ inches tall, so we measured up 9½ inches from the bottom and cut. Set aside.
5. Using the top half of the T-shirt, cut a piece that is about 1 inch larger on all sides than your bottom section of cardboard. Using hot glue gun, adhere the fabric to the cardboard insert. Set aside.
6. Using packing tape or duct tape, reinforce the entire bottom of your basket.
7. Starting at a bottom corner, hot-glue your rope/cord to the box. Keep the rows neat and tight; none of the box should peak through. Continue gluing until the box is covered.
8. Turn the T-shirt tube inside out. Holding the hemmed edge, position the tube inside the box and pull the hemmed end over the edges of the box about 2 inches. For a more finished look, turn under the hemmed edge.
9. Place the covered bottom piece in the box and put your basket to work!
This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
