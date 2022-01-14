A son named Lincoln? Born on Scott Frost's birthday? Seems natural for this Husker fan dad

Josh Horton has been a Husker fan his entire life.
The 26-year-old Omaha native, who now lives in Alabama, said that for him and many others, “Husker fandom is as natural as hunger and thirst.”
So when Josh and his wife, Courtney, welcomed their first child earlier this month, he knew sharing his love for the Huskers with his son, whom the couple named Lincoln, was a given.
But the fact that he was born on Jan. 4, which is Husker coach Scott Frost’s birthday?
Well, that was just a happy coincidence.
Josh said that fact didn’t actually occur to him until after his son’s birth. During some downtime at the hospital, he said he checked an app on his phone, which showed he had retweeted a Scott Frost birthday wish from the official Husker account two years before.
“When I saw it, I just chuckled to myself. I’m sitting in the hospital on Scott Frost’s birthday, with a son named Lincoln, wearing a Nebraska football T-shirt.”
He took to Twitter later that day to share the news with a photo.
The tweet, which shows Josh holding a brand-new Lincoln and wearing a red Husker shirt, reads, “Oh, you call yourself a Husker fan? Today I: Had a son named Lincoln. On @coach_frost’s birthday. While wearing a @HuskerFBNation t-shirt. Beat that! P.S. Happy birthday, coach!”
Since Jan. 4, the tweet has more than 50 comments, 21 retweets and nearly 1,000 likes.
Josh said the feedback has, so far, been positive. Josh, who said he tweets mostly sports stuff and “silly nonsense that I think is funny,” didn’t think this tweet was much different or that it would get much traction.
“I thought it would be funny whether anyone saw it or not, so I sent it. The likes, retweets and replies have been overwhelmingly positive and we are so appreciative that so many people took time out of their day to say something nice and help us welcome our son into the world.”
Social media, he noted, is not always so positive so it was a “pleasant surprise. We appreciate their encouragement more than we can say.”
Josh said several popular Husker Twitter accounts and podcast hosts replied to the tweet with kind words, but the couple hasn’t heard from Frost or anyone within the Huskers organization.
Attributing Lincoln’s first name to Josh’s Nebraska fandom makes for a funny tweet, but is only a part of the significance, he said. The name was decided on months ago and has multiple meanings for the couple, who met while they were in college.
Courtney, who is from California originally, didn’t grow up being a big college football fan like her husband, but has since come to enjoy and appreciate the Huskers. The couple would often meet in Lincoln, a halfway point between Josh’s school in Omaha and Courtney’s in York. While in Lincoln, they would go on dates and attend Husker games. It was even the place where Josh proposed.
“It’s a special place for us for many reasons,” Josh said.
Additionally, Lincoln’s initials — L.A. — pay homage to his mom’s roots in California.
Even after he and his wife moved to Montgomery, Alabama, so she could finish school, Josh never misses a game.
“It’s how I was raised. When you grow up in that environment, it just becomes part of life,” he said. “Asking if I’m going to watch the Husker game is like asking if I plan on having dinner tonight. It’s just a silly question.”
Even though Lincoln isn’t even a month old yet, the couple is thoroughly enjoying parenthood — sleepless nights and all.
“We have been praying for him every day since we first learned of his existence, and we are just over the moon that he is here,” Courtney said. “We have an incredible support system filled with loving family and friends who have been nothing but helpful as we dive head first into parenthood with our little man.”
Josh said Courtney is already such an incredible mother to Lincoln, and he noted that seeing his son for the first time was “indescribable.”
“But it really sank in when his little hand grabbed my finger for the first time. The only way I can describe it is that time stopped in that moment.”
Josh said Lincoln’s nursery theme might be woodland creatures, but his theme on Saturdays every fall will be the same as dad’s — red.
Like most Husker fans, Josh can’t wait to take Lincoln to his first Husker game, but he just hopes he develops a love for the game like he did.
“Watching the games together would be special, but a chance to introduce him to 90,000 of our closest friends would be bucket list material.”
