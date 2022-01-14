A son named Lincoln? Born on Scott Frost's birthday? Seems natural for this Husker fan dad

Since Jan. 4, the tweet has more than 50 comments, 21 retweets and nearly 1,000 likes.

Josh said the feedback has, so far, been positive. Josh, who said he tweets mostly sports stuff and “silly nonsense that I think is funny,” didn’t think this tweet was much different or that it would get much traction.

“I thought it would be funny whether anyone saw it or not, so I sent it. The likes, retweets and replies have been overwhelmingly positive and we are so appreciative that so many people took time out of their day to say something nice and help us welcome our son into the world.”

Social media, he noted, is not always so positive so it was a “pleasant surprise. We appreciate their encouragement more than we can say.”

Josh said several popular Husker Twitter accounts and podcast hosts replied to the tweet with kind words, but the couple hasn’t heard from Frost or anyone within the Huskers organization.

Attributing Lincoln’s first name to Josh’s Nebraska fandom makes for a funny tweet, but is only a part of the significance, he said. The name was decided on months ago and has multiple meanings for the couple, who met while they were in college.