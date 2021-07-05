A summer of s'mores: 9 new s'mores recipes you need to try this summer

What you need
1 cup whole-wheat flour
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup cocoa powder
½ cup coconut sugar
½ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ cup butter, chilled and diced
¼ cup honey
¼ cup water
3 tablespoons molasses (or more honey)
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
What you do
1. Preheat oven to 350 F, and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
2. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the flours, cocoa powder, coconut sugar, salt and baking soda. Pulse a few times to combine.
3. Add the diced butter, and pulse until a coarse meal forms, about 10 1-second pulses.
4. Next, combine the honey, water, molasses and vanilla extract in a measuring cup with a spout. Stream the liquid into the food processor while it’s running. The dough will clump together and form a ball.
5. Roll out one-third of the dough between two pieces of wax paper to ⅛- to ¼-inch thickness. Repeat until all dough is rolled out.
6. Cut out shapes with a cookie cutter (we used a square one).
7. Peel the dough away from the cutouts, and then use a sharp metal spatula to gently move the shapes to the prepared baking sheet. (Removing all the dough around the crackers first helps you pick them up with the spatula.)
8. Use a fork to prick holes all over, and the blade of a knife to score them in half (do not cut all the way through).
9. Bake for 14-17 minutes, until they’re dry on the surface and the edges start to darken. If you under bake, crackers will be very soft.
10. Store in an airtight container for 1 week.
Source: dessertfortwo.com