A year into the pandemic, this mom was out of fun ideas; then a subscription box came to the rescue

It’s been a year. One whole year since the kids were sent home from school for two weeks, the city closed and the world stopped because of coronavirus.

Those two weeks stretched into four, then another month and then a whole summer. We returned to in-person school learning for the kids in the fall, but there were no other opportunities to really get out and socialize out of an abundance of caution for the classroom attendance program to work safely. Then winter came and with it renewed calls to stay home to stay safe.

Suddenly, here we are, one year later. As a parent, my creative juices have run dry.

As the official program director in my household, I have exhausted my arsenal of theme nights — movie night, game night, special dinner nights, etc. — and we’ve done our fair share of puzzles and homey crafts. The bookshelves are overflowing with new titles ordered from the local bookstore. And as for devices, my kids have been running above their usual screen time minutes since about late-March 2020. I'm aware of this thanks to Apple's weekly usage report (aka parent fail reminder) which is waiting for me every Sunday morning.

Just as I was running out of steam, my sister, Anne, came to the rescue.