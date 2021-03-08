A year into the pandemic, this mom was out of fun ideas; then a subscription box came to the rescue

It’s been a year. One whole year since the kids were sent home from school for two weeks, the city closed and the world stopped because of coronavirus.
Those two weeks stretched into four, then another month and then a whole summer. We returned to in-person school learning for the kids in the fall, but there were no other opportunities to really get out and socialize out of an abundance of caution for the classroom attendance program to work safely. Then winter came and with it renewed calls to stay home to stay safe.
Suddenly, here we are, one year later. As a parent, my creative juices have run dry.
As the official program director in my household, I have exhausted my arsenal of theme nights — movie night, game night, special dinner nights, etc. — and we’ve done our fair share of puzzles and homey crafts. The bookshelves are overflowing with new titles ordered from the local bookstore. And as for devices, my kids have been running above their usual screen time minutes since about late-March 2020. I'm aware of this thanks to Apple's weekly usage report (aka parent fail reminder) which is waiting for me every Sunday morning.
Just as I was running out of steam, my sister, Anne, came to the rescue.
We all have those people in our lives who have an innate knack for giving the perfect present. These gift geniuses seem to effortlessly pick the absolute right special something for any given occasion. Anne is that person for me. I am in awe of her talent because gift selection causes me major stress. I’m the type of person who overthinks it and ends up getting vapor-locked, resulting in a best-case scenario of picking something at least I would like to receive or, in the worst cases, buying or creating nothing because I devolve into the mental equivalent of playing possum.
Well, this year for Christmas, Anne preemptively saved my keep-the-kids-busy butt in a way that doesn’t involve a screen. Since the new year, Declan and Mara have been getting monthly surprises in the mail in the form of cool crates packed full of an activity to keep their creative minds going. Anne got them a subscription to KiwiCo.
KiwiCo is a subscription-based box service that delivers art and/or science projects right to your front door. Each box includes everything needed for that month’s endeavor and there are idea boxes available for every age.
My 5 year-old nephew, Conroy, gets the Kiwi Crate, which delivers a surprise science or art craft to create. One month he’s making fun felt creatures and the next he’s assembling a revolving solar system. My 9-year old daughter, Mara, checks the mail for her monthly Doodle Crate. A few weeks ago she was decorating a string of lanterns to hang in her room and this time around she’s giving some basket weaving a try. Declan, my 11-year old son, has been having a blast with his Tinker Crate. One month he built a walking robot, then it was a spin art machine. Just the other day, he constructed a catapult that has kept both him and Mara busy for hours (though I can’t say the cat is much of a fan).
Warmer weather is on the way, and we can see the light at the end of this year-long home exile. But even for those rainy days ahead, or for the busy-bee who keeps pestering “But what can I do NOW?,” think about a little mailbox magic to keep them occupied.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.