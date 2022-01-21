After 15 winters, mom finally manages to fully dress kids in snow gear

Before the first snow of the season, I made the over-achieving and unusual-for-me step to go through our “snow bin” to see what we needed as far as cold weather gear went.
Usually, I don’t even register snow gear until the kids are begging to go outside and play in new snow. I then spend two to three hours digging through our unorganized bin of chaotic, outdated and tattered snow stuff, hoping I can unearth matching — or at least functioning — pairs of gloves for each of my five kids, snow boots big enough to squeeze their feet into and hats that hopefully cover at least the tips of ears for everybody.
And until this year, I have never sent the kids out in the first snow fully and properly dressed. At least one — but usually more than one — of them is in a double layer of sweats instead of snow pants and old tennis shoes instead of waterproof boots. And there’s always that one kid without thick gloves, forced to wear the flimsy knit mittens that get soaked through almost instantly.
But not this year.
Before winter even hit, I organized, sorted, clipped matching gloves together, bagged up pieces that no longer fit and threw away pieces that were no longer useful. I even had the kids try on boots to see who needed an upgrade and who was ready for hand-me-downs. Then, I made a list on my phone and shopped for replacement items as things went on sale. Boots on Black Friday. Snow Pants early in December. Good gloves on a Costco run. So by the first snow, we had everything we needed.
It was a small miracle. And maybe a little mom maturity after almost 15 winters with these kiddos.
But more than that, my shopping list started smaller than previous years. As the kids get older, reaching their teens and tweens, a lot of the more expensive pieces last longer than one season. Two of my children’s feet have stopped growing completely, making boot investments a one-time ordeal. Or at least only every couple years. Snow pants can now stretch over multiple winters. And all the kids are finally hitting an age of responsibility where gloves aren’t immediately lost after they use them once.
When the kids were little, it seemed like we had to start over every winter. Maybe there were a few pieces we could hand off to younger siblings. But with almost an even mix of boys and girls, and all the kids growing at different speeds, the hand-off process never seemed to line up. Especially with snow pants and boots. And gloves — like socks — were always lost in our house. Not both gloves, of course. Just that one rogue glove that has, to this day, never been found. Oh, and is always from the same hand. So even if I wanted to mix and match pairs, I couldn’t do a whole lot with ten left hands.
I expected this new season of winter preparedness to come at the same time my older kids would lose interest in the snow. But that, too, has reached a new season for my family.
Instead of taking eons to get everyone dressed — gloves secured and boots wrestled on only for them to remember they have to go to the bathroom and be forced to start the whole process over — all five of them can mostly dress themselves. Even if I have to zip a few coats, they can at least all manage to stuff five fingers into thick gloves successfully all by themselves.
Even our outdoor play has been upgraded. When they were little, I would send them out in the blustery weather, only to welcome them back after just a few minutes. Now, they spend hours in the snow. And our family sledding adventures are now one of the highlights of the winter for all of us. It helps that everyone but the 5-year-old is big enough to walk back up the hill, pulling their own sleds behind them.
So maybe it’s not just that I’ve finally figured out winter. Maybe we all have. And maybe I’m more prepared for this season because I'm looking forward to snow days as much as the kids are. Not just because I’ve finally remembered to think about what we need before we need it.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.