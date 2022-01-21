After 15 winters, mom finally manages to fully dress kids in snow gear

Before the first snow of the season, I made the over-achieving and unusual-for-me step to go through our “snow bin” to see what we needed as far as cold weather gear went.

Usually, I don’t even register snow gear until the kids are begging to go outside and play in new snow. I then spend two to three hours digging through our unorganized bin of chaotic, outdated and tattered snow stuff, hoping I can unearth matching — or at least functioning — pairs of gloves for each of my five kids, snow boots big enough to squeeze their feet into and hats that hopefully cover at least the tips of ears for everybody.

And until this year, I have never sent the kids out in the first snow fully and properly dressed. At least one — but usually more than one — of them is in a double layer of sweats instead of snow pants and old tennis shoes instead of waterproof boots. And there’s always that one kid without thick gloves, forced to wear the flimsy knit mittens that get soaked through almost instantly.

But not this year.