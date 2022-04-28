After 7 memorable years, Momaha.com editor says goodbye

When I started as the editor of Momaha.com more than seven years ago, I had no idea what was in store for me.

I was a new mom. My son, Sam, was a year old. I still felt so new to the whole “parent” thing. Most of the time, I didn’t know what I was doing and I questioned myself all the time. It was surreal.

But through this creative outlet, I got to write about my experiences — my fears of being a fairly new mom and all the fun we were having. I made lots of new mom friends. I heard from readers who could relate to all the new and crazy things I was going through as a mom.

It’s an experience I feel lucky to have had — and I will miss it.

Even though my time as the editor of Momaha.com is coming to an end, I will never forget the things I learned, the stories I read or the amazing people I got to meet.

During my time with Momaha, I shared more stories than I can count — whether they were my personal parenting tales or those of fellow Omaha parents doing amazing things.

In my time at The World-Herald, I welcomed my second child. I talked about postpartum depression. I mourned the loss of family members (including a 16-year-old cat). I wrote about the heartache of watching kids grow up too fast and about all the hilarious things my kids have said or done over the years.

And amid it all, I met many other amazing fellow parents — especially my numerous Momaha contributors who helped make the site what it is today and who have become friends I continue to count on.

Together, we made Momaha a place for parents to come read stories about all stages of parenting — getting baby to sleep through the night, potty training, starting school, becoming a teenager and moving away to college.

We went through it all together. Momaha was that outlet for all of us.

I am so proud of what Momaha has become. I’m thankful for having the opportunity to run such a distinctive site and to bring Omaha parents together to grow, laugh and learn. It helped me grow so much as a mother and a person. I will forever be grateful for that.

And I will never forget it — even as I welcome my third and final child this October. I will carry all of these lessons with me.

Thank you for an amazing seven years. It’s truly been an honor.

***

Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.