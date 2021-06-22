After a non-existent summer last year, this family is fitting in everything they can this year

My husband asked me for the umpteenth time what days the kids were leaving for camp or vacation. We were facing the rare occasion where four out of five of my kids had plans to be gone for most of the week or longer.
Stella, my oldest, was leaving on Saturday to go on vacation with her best friend. My middle boys, Stryker and Solo, were heading off to church camp together on Sunday. And my second born, Scarlett, left for her camp on Monday. And somewhere in there the 4-year-old, Saxon, was going to his aunt’s house for a cousin sleepover. But it was confusing for all of us who was leaving when.
And even more confusing — when were all these kiddos coming back?
That was just one week of an already crazy busy June. It’s hard not to look back at our empty schedule from last summer during the shutdowns and not long for simpler times. Last summer, we slept in, enjoyed lazy days at the lake or in nature and didn’t really do anything of note. This summer, we’re so busy coordinating schedules, fitting in activities and trying our best to rest in between sporting events and camps and social gatherings that we can hardly catch our breath.
My family loves our summers. The kids and I love to play hard at the pool, explore our local state parks and go on hunts for the best of what Omaha has to offer. Two summers ago, it was donuts. This summer we’re looking for the best ice cream. We make bucket lists and plan epic adventures. We try to see as many of our friends as possible; go to all our favorite church and sports camps; take a vacation; and get creative at home with fun art and baking projects.
The summer is too short during a normal year, but after the slow serenity of last summer, it feels like we’re on fast forward. Throw in my oldest daughter’s new high school commitments and I’m spending the majority of my days just taxiing these kiddos around.
Don't get me wrong, we’re having a great summer. But I’m going to have to start scheduling in rest days or we’re going to be too exhausted to go back to school in the fall. We’re frankly out of shape when it comes to packed schedules.
The hardest part is remembering who goes where and when. I’ve never been great at keeping up with my calendar, but these days I’m using the one on my phone and a hard copy version. Writing activities down in two different places is definitely helping me remember everything, but it’s also necessary in order for me to keep track of all the odds and ends, too.
In my phone I can get notifications for the bare necessities of what I need to know, as well as alarms signaling it’s almost time to leave. In the hard copy calendar, I can write extensive details, leave times, which parent is taking which kid where, what accessories need to be involved and so on.
It was so much easier to slide into an empty calendar last summer than it is running to catch up with a very full schedule this summer. But we’re making sure these commitments that are keeping us so busy are also really fun. I might have declared Fridays do-nothing days, but the rest of the week we’re more than happy to enjoy our summer to the fullest.
And maybe next summer, at least one of these busy kiddos will be driving and can share the taxi-driving burden!
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.