After a non-existent summer last year, this family is fitting in everything they can this year

My husband asked me for the umpteenth time what days the kids were leaving for camp or vacation. We were facing the rare occasion where four out of five of my kids had plans to be gone for most of the week or longer.

Stella, my oldest, was leaving on Saturday to go on vacation with her best friend. My middle boys, Stryker and Solo, were heading off to church camp together on Sunday. And my second born, Scarlett, left for her camp on Monday. And somewhere in there the 4-year-old, Saxon, was going to his aunt’s house for a cousin sleepover. But it was confusing for all of us who was leaving when.

And even more confusing — when were all these kiddos coming back?

That was just one week of an already crazy busy June. It’s hard not to look back at our empty schedule from last summer during the shutdowns and not long for simpler times. Last summer, we slept in, enjoyed lazy days at the lake or in nature and didn’t really do anything of note. This summer, we’re so busy coordinating schedules, fitting in activities and trying our best to rest in between sporting events and camps and social gatherings that we can hardly catch our breath.