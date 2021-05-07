After the previous summer of cancellations, this mom is cautiously optimistic about 2021

Summer is creeping up fast. I don’t know how it’s May already because, mentally, I think I’m still in a late March frame of mind.

It’s hard to think about hot weather when I’m still tripping over winter boots by our backdoor. Why haven’t I put the winter gear away? Because the last time I did that, it was mid-April and it snowed.

I’m sure most meteorologists would assure me that my retirement of snow pants wasn’t the reason for the spring snowfall, but I still feel like it was Mother Nature personally calling me out for jumping the gun. So to everyone, I’m sorry. The snow was my fault.

It’s been a crazy year, and one thing that has stuck with me is this: Don’t get too attached to a plan. The pandemic has had us all adjusting. Whether it was school or office closures, cancelled events or modified activities, all of us have been called upon to be ready for change and remain flexible.

Well, for a mom like myself, who usually likes to work with a plan (or at least the framework of a plan) in place, it has been an experiment in living in the moment, which has been great. But now that summer is almost here, I guess the world is ready to start planning again. Only I got so enmeshed in that whole "no plan" thing that I have some catch-up work to do.