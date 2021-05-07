After the previous summer of cancellations, this mom is cautiously optimistic about 2021

Summer is creeping up fast. I don’t know how it’s May already because, mentally, I think I’m still in a late March frame of mind.
It’s hard to think about hot weather when I’m still tripping over winter boots by our backdoor. Why haven’t I put the winter gear away? Because the last time I did that, it was mid-April and it snowed.
I’m sure most meteorologists would assure me that my retirement of snow pants wasn’t the reason for the spring snowfall, but I still feel like it was Mother Nature personally calling me out for jumping the gun. So to everyone, I’m sorry. The snow was my fault.
It’s been a crazy year, and one thing that has stuck with me is this: Don’t get too attached to a plan. The pandemic has had us all adjusting. Whether it was school or office closures, cancelled events or modified activities, all of us have been called upon to be ready for change and remain flexible.
Well, for a mom like myself, who usually likes to work with a plan (or at least the framework of a plan) in place, it has been an experiment in living in the moment, which has been great. But now that summer is almost here, I guess the world is ready to start planning again. Only I got so enmeshed in that whole "no plan" thing that I have some catch-up work to do.
Last summer, I had a full slate of activities on the calendar for the kids. Most parents know that summer activity planning doesn’t happen in the summer; it doesn’t even happen in the spring. I learned the hard way that kids’ summer scheduling starts in the dead of winter when there isn’t a hint — not even a whisper — of the warm care-free days ahead. That is when parents start building their activity roster.
This is completely unnatural to me and in previous years because I was late — and by late I mean early February — signing my kids up, spots disappeared from sleep-away and day camps in a flash. Last year, I was prepared and had my summer wish list all lined up in January.
Ah, January 2020. Back when coronavirus was only a brief mention in an international news story.
By the time summer rolled around, my inbox was filling up with cancellation emails and refunds for camp down payments that were planned what felt like a lifetime ago.
Maybe the one silver lining from the last year of adjusted living is that summer programs are finally starting to operate around to my way of things. Instead of having to think about pool week when I’m trying to keep the basement pipes from freezing during a polar vortex, the activities are opening on track with the spring buds. Way more my speed.
There are still a lot of moving pieces and caveats that come with a year of living flexibly, but it’s starting to look like summer is on its way. I think that’s in no small part to the fact that I still have all of our winter gear at the ready.
You’re welcome, folks.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.