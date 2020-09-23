Allergies and asthma: They're more related than you might think

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever noticed during a certain time of the year you find it difficult to breathe? Inflamed sinuses and tightened airways can make us miserable. You might assume it is because of seasonal allergies, but did you know that asthma and allergies can be linked?

Allergies

Allergies occur when the immune system reacts to an otherwise harmless, foreign substance that enters the body. The immune system produces antibodies that identify a particular allergen as harmful and this causes an allergic response. Allergic reactions vary but can include inflammation of the skin, sinuses or airways, and can cause coughing, runny nose, stuffiness, sneezing and itchy, red, watery eyes.

Asthma

Asthma is a condition that triggers a reaction in the lungs and bronchial passages, causing the airways to narrow and produce extra mucus. Some of the symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest. Every person affected by asthma will have different triggers and levels of severity in symptoms.