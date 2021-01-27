Allergies don't just develop when you're a child; adults can develop them, too

Did you know you can suddenly develop an allergy to something you have been exposed to your entire life? Grass and tree pollen, animals, foods or even common medications could become a trigger of allergy symptoms.
You may be more susceptible to developing allergies as an adult if you have a weakened immune system (this includes pregnancy or taking medication), change or move to a new location, acquire a new pet, are exposed to poor air quality (excessive dust, dirt, recycled air particles), have a family history of allergies or had an allergy as a child.
Allergy symptoms can include:
• Sneezing
• Watery eyes
• Runny nose
• Stuffy nose
• Cough
• Wheezing
• Cold-like symptoms
• Itchy skin, ears, nose, throat or eyes
• Rashes
Allergies acquired in adulthood are most likely going to stay with you for life. Adults and children with allergies have three times the risk of developing asthma compared to those who are allergy-free. Other health complications from allergies may include ear infections and chronic sinusitis.
Many adults do not seek treatment either because they do not realize they are having allergy symptoms or they believe their allergies are mild enough that they do not require medical attention. Adults who do seek medical treatment are given several treatment options:
• Avoiding what they are allergic to.
• Using medications like nasal steroid sprays or oral antihistamines to reduce allergy symptoms.
• Taking allergy shots to decrease symptoms and the need for medications.
It is important to remember that allergies can occur at any time and at any age. If you have any questions about allergies or concerns for your health, contact your primary care provider.
***
