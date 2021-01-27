Allergies don't just develop when you're a child; adults can develop them, too

​​​​​​​​​​​​Did you know you can suddenly develop an allergy to something you have been exposed to your entire life? Grass and tree pollen, animals, foods or even common medications could become a trigger of allergy symptoms.

You may be more susceptible to developing allergies as an adult if you have a weakened immune system (this includes pregnancy or taking medication), change or move to a new location, acquire a new pet, are exposed to poor air quality (excessive dust, dirt, recycled air particles), have a family history of allergies or had an allergy as a child.

Allergy symptoms can include:

• Sneezing

• Watery eyes

• Runny nose

• Stuffy nose

• Cough

• Wheezing

• Cold-like symptoms

• Itchy skin, ears, nose, throat or eyes

• Rashes