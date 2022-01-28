Am I the only parent who gets nervous about parent-teacher conferences?

Basically, I attempt to appear to have my ducks in a row by not wearing elastic for once in my life.

I go to the conference ready to confer, but something happens to my brain as soon as I drop down to a squat and settle myself onto that very tiny first-grade chair.

All of a sudden, I get anxious about every little thing. It’s like I become a first grader myself again, squirming in my seat as if counting down the minutes until I can escape to recess.

If the teacher tells me my child talks too much, I emphatically agree and apologize, promising that my child will never say another word again for the rest of their life. If the teacher tells me my child should participate more, I emphatically agree and apologize, promising that my child will open her mouth and say all the words, all of the time. I promise she’ll never be quiet again.

At this point, I usually start to ramble incessantly because I desperately, madly, awkwardly need to assure the teacher that I support her and that we are on the same page.

Only I’m pretty sure I just come off as unhinged.