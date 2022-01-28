Am I the only parent who gets nervous about parent-teacher conferences?

It’s that time of year again — parent-teacher conferences.
I know I should be excited, and I am. I am. It’s always lovely to meet with my child’s teacher, to get a little one-on-one time with them, and to have a nice meeting where we can go over how the kiddo is doing.
I’m thrilled to have that opportunity.
But am I the only one who gets a little nervous about these?
I know they’re all about the kids, but I get ridiculously keyed up about this wonderful opportunity to collaborate on my child’s behalf — which almost always results in me acting like a lunatic.
Of course, it usually starts with sign-up sheet procrastination. I receive the initial message from the school — "time to sign up for a conference" — and I think, “Okay. I totally have to do that.”
Then I proceed to have that thought every single day until I get a reminder email from the office, kindly notifying me that I have yet to do it.
Off to a great start.
When conference day arrives, I go all out in the glamour department. I need to make a good impression, after all. So I put on makeup, actually do my hair and wear something fancy like jeans with a button closure, which are a far cry from my daily uniform of leggings that double as pajama bottoms.
Basically, I attempt to appear to have my ducks in a row by not wearing elastic for once in my life.
I go to the conference ready to confer, but something happens to my brain as soon as I drop down to a squat and settle myself onto that very tiny first-grade chair.
All of a sudden, I get anxious about every little thing. It’s like I become a first grader myself again, squirming in my seat as if counting down the minutes until I can escape to recess.
If the teacher tells me my child talks too much, I emphatically agree and apologize, promising that my child will never say another word again for the rest of their life. If the teacher tells me my child should participate more, I emphatically agree and apologize, promising that my child will open her mouth and say all the words, all of the time. I promise she’ll never be quiet again.
At this point, I usually start to ramble incessantly because I desperately, madly, awkwardly need to assure the teacher that I support her and that we are on the same page.
Only I’m pretty sure I just come off as unhinged.
And when she goes over the all-important report card, I hear myself saying things like, "Oooh — I knew that one," if there’s something my child needs to work on. It's as if I’m being quizzed myself, instead of just listening. I nod my head a lot until I start to wonder if nodding looks ridiculous. Then I switch to the narrowing of the eyes or the head tilt.
By the time the conference concludes, I usually have a good idea of how my child is doing, as well as tiny beads of sweat on my nose and a general awareness of my own social ineptitude.
Does this ever happen to you?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.