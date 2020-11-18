An impractical guide to what mom really wants for Christmas

To be honest, I am just not in the mood for Christmas. I blame 2020. It's been one doozy of a year.
But I will say this — a fancy, expensive and impractical gift sounds really nice right about now.
Recently, my darling husband kindly asked me what I want for Christmas. My mind went two places — sweatpants or diamonds. While it would be far more realistic and reasonable for me to list my "top gifts mom will love that don't break the bank," a girl needs to dream a little. So I decided to come up with a guide for what mom really wants this year. It's wholly impractical and luxurious, but it's also sure to have her say, "This year hasn't been the worst after all."
1. Luxury stationary bike. I personally thought Peloton got a bad rap because of its controversial 2019 commercial, but I would have loved to have gotten a luxury stationary bike under the tree. I'd absolutely recommend this for the mom who can't get to the gym due to COVID-91 restrictions. But obviously, if we've learned anything from that 30-second clip, only if she asks for it.
2. A puppy — or two. This is the gift that is perfect in any size or color; and it's one I promise not to exchange. Seriously, I really want another dog.
3. Cleaning services. I'm not usually a give-your-mom-a-coupon-book-of-hugs kind of gal, but I would not turn down a high-end Dyson vacuum cleaner and a coupon for 52 weeks worth of vacuum cleaning services from anyone in my home.
4. Jewelry. Remember the engagement scene from "Sweet Home Alabama?" I've always dreamed of a date night with my husband that ended with a trip to Borsheim's to pick out anything I would like. That would make for a very happy New Year.
5. A personal chef for a week — or six. I'm so very tired of making making all the food for all of the people in my house.
6. An activities director for the kids. I am personally terrible at coming up with new games to play, and I used up all my crafting ability back in May. After nine months of trying to keep our kids engaged and away from the screen, I would love for Santa to bring me one of his little helpers for a few weeks.
7. A new sleigh (and that does not mean a minivan!). My current vehicle is caked with dust, granola crumbs and some unknown goo that was either yogurt or boogers. I would like to trade this in for a year of fancy driving. And a car service for the kids would be great, too.
8. A crystal-studded mask. Look, if we're going to have to keep wearing the things, they might as well be sparkly.
9. My very own she-shed. If I had one, I know I would take up something lovely like yoga, painting or music. Or I would just watch Netflix in peace.
If my husband is reading this, I really would like a puppy. But if Santa doesn't bring me a new furry friend, then sweatpants, a car wash and a coupon from the kids promising to pour their own cereal for a day is also high on my list.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!