Dr. Ashley Harlow first wants parents to know that anxiety isn’t always a bad thing.

A certain amount is healthy, says the licensed psychologist at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. He’s part of the behavioral health team.

“Anxiety is our body’s effort to prepare us for dangerous or demanding situations. In fact, folks with somewhat elevated anxiety tend to be very successful — they are prepared for exams, work hard on assignments, show up to work on time and are generally well prepared for the demands of life,” he said. “It is when anxiety becomes excessive that it can interfere with performance."

Oftentimes, that excessive anxiety shows up at test taking time. High schoolers talk about freezing when faced with a big exam.

But anxiety can affect kids at every age.

Younger children may be able to keep it together at school but become agitated and irritated at home.

Older kids start ruminating and catastrophizing, assuming they know what others are thinking and that people are judging them.

“There is a strong genetic component,” Harlow said. “A lot of times anxious parents will have anxious kids. Not only are they passing down the genes, but they are modeling some of the behavior.”

A parent may know a big test like the ACT or SAT lies ahead and mark it on the calendar, and check in often to make sure their child knows it’s getting closer. “That can contribute to the anxiety as well,” he said.

Anxiety shows up in a lot of ways.

Some children are such high performers that receiving a 98 instead of 100 on a test or project can cause anxiety. Or a teacher may unwittingly pass along her or his own anxiety because they know their job performance can be based on how the students do on the tests.

Anxiety can’t be turned off, Harlow said. But it can be managed.

Take test-taking. Learning to handle the anxiety involves three phases: Before, during and after the test.

Before

1. Make sure your child knows the material.

2. Build healthy habits and that doesn't mean starting the night before an exam. A good night’s sleep is always essential and a good breakfast is the best way to start every day.

3. Practice testing at home in an environment as close to the testing environment as possible. “Take lots and lots and lots of practice SAT tests,” Harlow said. “If you are recreating the test environment, they can also practice effective coping skills."

4. Build their tool kit for coping with anxiety. Have them practice deep breathing and muscle relaxation if they start to tense up. Have them think about being present in their body. “How do their feet feel in their shoes? How does the chair feel against their back? How does the air feel coming in and out of their lungs?”

5. Doing these things when they are young sets them up for success later. Test anxiety seems to hit hardest in the middle grades as the stakes of the tests increase. An eighth-grade entrance exam can be a prime example.

The day of

1. Show up early to allow your child to get comfortable.

2. Make sure you’ve practiced those spelling words with them several times so they feel ready to take the test.

3. If their breath is coming faster and they’re sweating and having a hard time concentrating, it’s time to use the coping skills you’ve been practicing. Remind them about taking deep, slow breaths. Feel their body in the chair and their fingers on the keyboard or holding the pencil.

After the test

1. Parents should be very supportive afterward. “I’m really proud of you for working hard," one could say. “I’m excited to see how you do.”

2. If your child didn’t do well for some reason, remind them that this is just one of many tests and they’ll have a chance to do better another time. Or maybe they can ask their teacher if they can do some extra work to help make up the grade.

3. If academics never come easy, remind your child of their skills in other areas and help them develop those skills further. “School is important and it’s good to work hard,” Harlow said. “But a particular skill in math or reading doesn’t determine your value as a person.”

Some parents can try to do everything right and their children still are anxious; it’s just the way they are wired.

Talk to them about the way they feel and help them generate realistic expectations for themselves.

Remind them, too: Anxiety is their body’s attempt to increase focus, heighten their senses and prepare their body for fights or flights.

“Talking about some anxiety in a positive way can help a child reframe their experience away from something negative or problematic,” he said, “and help them understand anxiety is one of your body’s ways to support success.”