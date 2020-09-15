Apple pie egg rolls are a delicious spin on the classic American dessert

4. Fill a small dish with water and line a baking sheet with paper towels.

5. Arrange the egg roll wrappers on a dry work surface. Using a slotted spoon, portion about ¼ cup of the apple mixture in the lower third of each wrapper. Beginning at the bottom of the wrapper, roll into an egg roll, carefully folding the edges inward. Dip your finger in the water and run it around the edges to seal the egg roll.

6. Add at least 4 inches of oil to a large, heavy-bottomed stock pot set over medium-high heat and attach a deep-fry thermometer to the side. Once the oil reaches 360 F, add 3 to 4 egg rolls and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown. Remove the egg rolls from the oil and transfer them onto a baking sheet. Repeat the frying process with the remaining egg rolls, returning the oil to 360 F between batches.

7. Serve immediately dusted with powdered sugar or with whipped cream or caramel sauce for dipping.

This article originally ran in the September 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

