Are racing thoughts or excessive worries interrupting your sleep? You might have postpartum anxiety

“Sleep when the baby sleeps.” This advice has been passed down through the generations to new or expecting mothers.
It’s great advice for new parents who are suddenly so sleep deprived, but it isn’t always so easy to do.
You see, sleep has always been important to me. Before children, I clocked in around nine hours of solid sleep every night. But motherhood changed a lot, including my sleep patterns. Even now, five years after the birth of my first child, I still struggle.
I remember the early days of motherhood with a newborn baby. My husband would urge me to nap, especially when the baby was sleeping. But oftentimes, I would lay down and my mind just wouldn’t let me rest. Or maybe I wouldn’t let my mind rest. At this point, I’m unsure which it is.
The reality is that I was living with postpartum anxiety. I had heard of postpartum depression before I was pregnant, so I knew what warning signs to look out for. But postpartum anxiety? That was new to me.
Postpartum anxiety affects about 10 percent of new moms, according to the American Pregnancy Association. The telltale signs are excessive worrying, racing thoughts and feelings of dread.
I sought guidance from my doctor, as well as treatment from a therapist, who helped me understand my anxiety and work through my feelings. But it’s a work in progress. Even now, there are days when I am so desperate for sleep yet struggle to slow down my brain and take a break. Instead of filling my head with worries, my mind lists all the things I could be doing instead of sleeping.
Over the years, I’ve tried some tricks to help me relax and fall asleep. If you’re struggling to sleep because of postpartum anxiety, here are some things to try:
• Stay off devices. Keep your phone in another room or at least out of reach while you attempt to sleep. Utilize the "Do Not Disturb" feature if you can.
• Read a book. Don’t pick something that is thrilling or that you know will grab your attention. Find a book that is slow or challenging to read. Within a few minutes, you should feel sleepy.
• Meditate. There are many mobile apps that can help you focus on meditating. While sleeping isn’t the purpose of meditation, it can help your brain relax enough to drift off to sleep.
• Focus your mind. When trying to calm racing thoughts, it’s important to focus your brain on one thing (think counting sheep). Mentally imagine something and focus on it. If counting sheep doesn’t work for you, maybe picture picking flowers or swimming. Keep bringing your attention back to your focus image whenever you feel your brain start to wonder.
Since learning about postpartum anxiety and how it affected me after the birth of both of my children, I’ve been on a mission to educate others and advocate for treatment. If you are a new mom who is struggling with racing thoughts or excessive worries and fears, reach out to your doctor or other care provider.
Reclaim your life back and work on getting some sleep.
***
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. When not wrangling boys, she's an established freelance writer who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words. You can find more of her parenting stories on her blog, The Maternal Canvas.
