Are toddlers karma for your ridiculous nights in college?

Let me start by saying I love my children. I literally obsess over them. They are absolutely perfect and I thank God for them every day.
That being said, the more I live with my children, the more I realize that raising toddlers is equivalent to dealing with inebriated humans. And now I truly believe it’s karma for all those crazy nights I had back in college.
Case in point: When you tell a toddler it’s time to go to bed, it’s as if you just announced you were throwing away all of their toys, that Santa’s not real and they can never watch "Paw Patrol" again. The whining and crying quickly escalate to a ridiculous decibel as their "fear of missing out" kicks in and they dramatically throw themselves on the floor, refusing to be moved.
As I watch this scenario unfold, I think of all the times I threw a fit when my friends wanted to leave the bar and I wanted to keep dancing. KARMA.
Here’s another perfect example: Drunk people have a knack for getting hurt. If I’ve learned anything from living with toddlers, it's that getting hurt is what they do best. Like when my son face planted while walking through our kitchen with no toys or obstacles in his way. Or when I hear my daughter screaming and I sprint into the room expecting to find a child with a broken bone but the only thing in the room is her. Through uncontrollable tears she tells me she bit her tongue. Again. Or — my personal favorite — when they forget to look in front of them and walk right into the wall.
The definition of being a mom is simply being a referee to inebriated-like toddlers.
Also, let’s not forget the amount of demands toddlers make. From the second my son wakes up, the demands start. “I want to watch Paw-Ta-Troll, mommy.” “I want a yogurt. Where is my yogurt, mommy?” “Get me a tissue, mommy.” “I want that book. I want that book now.”
The list goes on and on...and on and on. I can vividly remember making demands during those young, carefree nights. “I want to go to this bar” or “I need to eat, now” or the one I’m least proud of, “Pull over now; I’m going to puke.”
As I self-reflect on the girl I used to be in college, I wonder, "Was I the drunk, annoying friend? Is this karma coming back to haunt me?" Maybe. Maybe not. But I’m certain of one thing. The day will come when my children will be of legal age. I’ll take them to a bar and I might have one too many. This mama may make a few demands of her own. Hopefully they’ll put a smile on their face and take care of me the way I always take care of them.
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!