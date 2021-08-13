Are your kids anxious to go back to school? Here are tips from an Omaha parenting coach

Help them feel safe

Parents also need to help kids find belonging and security in their new environment. Bettmann recommends reading books about going back to school, showing kids pictures of the school or classroom and visiting the school beforehand. It's also important to build on any prior school experience if possible and let kids know what will be the same and what might be different. This is where teachers pick up where parents left off, she said.

“Usually, after the first week, it's kind of smooth sailing, but this year it might take a little bit longer to find that rhythm and belonging in a new environment, especially coming after such a wonky year,” Bettmann said.

Dealing with separation anxiety

She noted that separation anxiety might be a bigger issue this year compared to past years. She knows these types of situations are hard on both kids and parents, but it tends to be harder on mom and dad, who are dealing with their own big feelings of kids growing up.

"You do kind of have to put on a face while they're looking to us,” she said. “Say, ‘Yes, everything's great.’ And then go home and cry.”