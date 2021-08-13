Are your kids anxious to go back to school? Here are tips from an Omaha parenting coach

As the start of the school year approaches, families are undoubtedly feeling anxious to return to the classroom after a tumultuous school year amid a global pandemic.
It might be especially tough for families who opted for remote learning as well as preschool and kindergarten students who’ve suffered from a lack of social exposure in the last year.
Parents’ biggest concern is helping kids manage stress and anxiety about going back to school and what moms and dads can expect their kids to go through socially and emotionally, said Omaha parenting coach Danielle Bettmann.
Kids will probably have a hard time, she said. They may have separation anxiety. They may be nervous. They may have difficulty transitioning.
Some families may have even formed bad habits, such staying up too late, not having strict schedules and not having strict bedtimes.
Bettmann knows how it goes. She’s a mother of two daughters, the host of the Failing Motherhood podcast and owner of Wholeheartedly, a company that works works one-on-one with parents to help prevent tantrums, eliminate power struggles, extend their patience and more.
She offered these tips to help with going back to school amid the unique struggles faced by parents.
Help them feel in control
To start, parents should help kids feel in control of the transition back to school as much as possible. Children should feel like they’re able to have lots of conversations and ask questions about whatever changes they’re anticipating and understand exactly what will be different and what will be the same. It's helpful to let them control things such as picking which folder they want for school, what clothes they want to wear or even what they want to do after the first day of school. She also recommends tools, such as a picture calendar, that will help them know what’s going on in the world around them.
“It really helps kids feel like life makes sense rather than just waking up every day going, ‘I have no idea what's expected of me today,’” Bettmann said. “If I woke up like that, that would be scary. Kids are constantly asking us to make life make sense.”
Make expectations clear
Bettmann suggested regular family meetings where family members can go over a short agenda of what’s coming up in the next week, as well as solve new problems together.
"When kids have more ownership over what those next steps look like, it's much more likely they'll follow through or they'll collaborate and cooperate," she said. “What you're trying to do is set them up for success. When they know you’re their biggest advocate, then there's a lot less reason or a struggle.”
Help them feel safe
Parents also need to help kids find belonging and security in their new environment. Bettmann recommends reading books about going back to school, showing kids pictures of the school or classroom and visiting the school beforehand. It's also important to build on any prior school experience if possible and let kids know what will be the same and what might be different. This is where teachers pick up where parents left off, she said.
“Usually, after the first week, it's kind of smooth sailing, but this year it might take a little bit longer to find that rhythm and belonging in a new environment, especially coming after such a wonky year,” Bettmann said.
Dealing with separation anxiety
She noted that separation anxiety might be a bigger issue this year compared to past years. She knows these types of situations are hard on both kids and parents, but it tends to be harder on mom and dad, who are dealing with their own big feelings of kids growing up.
"You do kind of have to put on a face while they're looking to us,” she said. “Say, ‘Yes, everything's great.’ And then go home and cry.”
If kids panic at the start of the first day of school, Bettmann said it's best to "rip the Band-Aid off" and leave, rather than linger for the next hour "really awkwardly." Practice a goodbye ritual beforehand — whether it's a kiss, a hug, a high five or a secret handshake — or give them something to hang on to, such as a hair tie on their wrist. Giving them an object of yours can help remind your child they’ll see you again at the end of the day.
Then leave knowing their teacher will take over.
"As hard as it feels in that moment, they will be okay and you will be okay. Know that, within the next five to 10 minutes, they are most likely going to be having the best day of their life."
Remember they’ll be OK
The great thing about kids, Bettmann said, is their ability to make transitions pretty quickly. They typically handle it better and faster than adults, especially if their parents are calm, cool and collected.
If a child does have an emotional reaction, it's normal and shouldn't be taken personally, she said. They are just dealing with being emotionally overwhelmed. Parents should help them process those emotional reactions by asking if they want to talk or not, or sitting next to them or letting them be — whatever they prefer.
It really helps if you’re calm
One final bit of advice Bettmann offered for parents: "Watch how you portray your own stress."
While parents have every right to be concerned or worried, they need to remember that kids look to mom and dad to reassure them they "trust their teachers and school and, essentially, everything will be okay.”
In that same vein, parents also need to take care of their own mental health.
"Know that your ability to take care of yourself allows you to take care of your kids, and they need you at your best," she said. "That might be getting a break, going to therapy — whatever that looks like for you, do that. Do that without guilt and know you're doing the best thing for your kids, even if it's getting time away from them."
At the end of the day, Bettmann said parenting is the hardest job in the world and "we're in the hardest time to be parenting." The best thing parents can do is to be honest with their kids, admit they don't know everything about being a parent and be willing to learn and grow together with their kids.
“Parents are doing the hardest job in the world with no training, orientation period or manual to speak of,” she said. “Every parent wants the best for their kids, but we are usually trying to teach what was never taught to us. Check yourself at the door and say, 'I'm still learning and I can apologize whenever I need to.' I will still model a really good example for my kids.
"I don't have to keep my emotions from them. I don't need to be perfect. I just need to show up every day trying to make it better than yesterday.”