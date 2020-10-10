As a parent, the 'rules' during this pandemic are constantly blurred

While we’ve tried to keep informed of “best practices,” with so many varying degrees of advice among experts, we’ve once again reverted to the age-old technique that got us through the new parent trenches: gut instinct. With each decision we make, we’re not only impacting our children but potentially everyone around us — including our parents who are older and more at risk.

On the other side of the blurred line is trying not to judge the parenting decisions of others right now. Shamefully, I remember being a little judgmental in the beginning of the pandemic. Now I understand that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all prescription for how to handle each decision. Every family must do what is right for them, and that is the only way to get through these unprecedented times.

It has only gotten harder with the cooler temperatures of fall forcing us indoors and bringing on the pressure to uphold annual traditions like pumpkin patches and trick or treating. We recently went to a pumpkin patch and watching the kids roam around without a care in the world was refreshing. It was also somewhat terrifying and made me realize there is a new parenting “normal” of being comfortable with being uncomfortable.