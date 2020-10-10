As a parent, the 'rules' during this pandemic are constantly blurred

Last weekend, my husband and I took our 20-month-old son, Austin, to the Jewish Community Center in Omaha to experience their new indoor leisure pool. Complete with a lazy river, waterslide, splash features and more, we should have enjoyed a relaxing morning of watching our son explore the wonders of water and splashing.
Instead, we were both a little on edge. Although masks were required throughout the building and there were private family changing rooms, once we hit the pool, masks obviously had to come off. It was strange and a little unsettling being indoors in the proximity of other families without a mask. While only three other families were swimming, I found myself constantly wondering whether we were too close to others.
Even the act of going down the baby water slide, while a total blast for Austin, made me a little nervous. We have our own playset in the backyard and have therefore made the choice to avoid other public park equipment since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the beginning of the pandemic, we — like most other families — were on complete lockdown. Other than outdoor walks and the occasional trip to the store, we stayed home. Gradually, as restrictions lessened within the state and around the country, we were forced to confront subjective choices of where to bring our children.
With the Millard school district planning to reopen, would we allow our 10-year-old stepdaughter to accompany us on back-to-school shopping? (Yes.) Could Austin accompany me on a trip to Target for a fun cart ride and nibble on a Starbucks blueberry muffin? (Probably not necessary unless there was an emergency.) Could we have a playdate with our cousins? (Yes, but we’ve only recently switched to playing inside.)
While we’ve tried to keep informed of “best practices,” with so many varying degrees of advice among experts, we’ve once again reverted to the age-old technique that got us through the new parent trenches: gut instinct. With each decision we make, we’re not only impacting our children but potentially everyone around us — including our parents who are older and more at risk.
On the other side of the blurred line is trying not to judge the parenting decisions of others right now. Shamefully, I remember being a little judgmental in the beginning of the pandemic. Now I understand that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all prescription for how to handle each decision. Every family must do what is right for them, and that is the only way to get through these unprecedented times.
It has only gotten harder with the cooler temperatures of fall forcing us indoors and bringing on the pressure to uphold annual traditions like pumpkin patches and trick or treating. We recently went to a pumpkin patch and watching the kids roam around without a care in the world was refreshing. It was also somewhat terrifying and made me realize there is a new parenting “normal” of being comfortable with being uncomfortable.
With the holidays approaching, more decisions loom. Ultimately, I know there will be times we’ll have to disappoint the kids and other times we’ll need to get creative. However, as long as we remain committed to staying as safe as possible and relying on our instincts, we’ll get through it. I’ve already seen some very interesting Elf on the Shelf “quarantine” ideas, and I can’t wait to use them!
Jamie Wiechman is a mother and stepmother of two children living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She’s also the proud mom-to-be of a precious little boy and works in marketing in the financial industry.
