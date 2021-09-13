As interests diverge, siblings fight over what to watch. Here's how this mom handles it.

Now that the kids are back in class, we have reverted to our school year screen protocol where weeknights mean no TV until all the homework is done. And then it is screens off early for showers and pre-sleep wind-down.

Every year, the reintroduction to the school year screen rules is met with a certain amount of grumbling from my 11-year-old son, Declan, and my 9-year-old daughter, Mara. But this year there's more grumbling than usual because when they do get the remote control, they can't seem to agree on what to watch.

Normally, television content in my house is a compromise. The problem lately is that Declan and Mara have more and more diverging tastes in what they want to watch.

Mara is all in for anything “Steven Universe,” while her brother is partial to the History Channel series “Life After People.” If you ever have a question about urban decay, my son is your guy. On that same note, if you were ever wondering about the attributes of precious and semi-precious stones, Mara’s become a bit of an armchair expert since her passionate following of all things “Steven Universe.”