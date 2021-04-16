As kids grow up, it's easy to miss the in-between baby steps it takes to get there

It’s the tiny movements I sometimes fail to see.
When I dropped my kindergartner off at school one recent morning, we followed our normal routine. We parked in the parking lot and I walked with my daughter to the school's entrance. We haven't graduated to cruising through the driveway lane where kids just hop out of the car and their parents drive away.
But we've definitely made progress.
On that day, something out of the ordinary happened. She called out to her friends in the two minutes we usually wait for the school to open its doors. Since the beginning of the school year, she hasn't let go of my hand while we wait. She'd quietly point out her friends to me but had been too shy to call out to them.
And when the doors to the school finally opened, she hugged me no less than five times before finally walking away. She used to ask me to stay there, watching until she was all the way inside the building. On many days, she ran back for just one more hug.
That day’s drop-off made me think about all the little baby steps of growing up that are so tiny we barely notice until we look back and remember the way it used to be.
Another example is bedtime. My daughter still stalls occasionally, but what a transformation. Currently, when it’s almost bedtime, we all kind of pile onto my bed and watch an episode of "Arthur" on PBS. I don’t know how this came to be the show we watch before bed, but that bespectacled little aardvark is part of our routine now. She knows it’s quiet down time, and as soon as it’s over, she goes to bed. We read a quick story and then it’s lights out.
I’m not sure how we arrived here, to be quite honest. I don’t remember the in-between. But I do remember before when we used to have to sing at least six songs and read 10 books before we turned off her light. That was followed by a series of visits to our room where the kid requested water, daydream suggestions, unnecessary bathroom trips, etc.
Before that, she used to fall asleep beside us and we would carry her to her bed. And don’t even get me started on the cribs and baby monitors that came before that or I might melt into a puddle of sentimental tears.
The same can be said for the playground. We started out at the tiny preschool slides, set apart from the park’s main equipment. The first few times my daughter wanted to go on the bigger slide, it was something wild she was trying; a whim. Afterward she’d return to the small play set. But over time, she’s transitioned completely. Now we don’t even glance over at the tiny little slide when we go to the park.
I miss that tiny slide with the steering wheel beside it.
When we look back, it’s easy to see the changes and progress made by our children. But it’s just as easy to miss the minuscule baby steps that happen in the process of getting there.
Do you notice the in-between? When your kiddos are transitioning to bigger things, do you take a moment to appreciate the waning days of the tiny slide?