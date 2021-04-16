As kids grow up, it's easy to miss the in-between baby steps it takes to get there

It’s the tiny movements I sometimes fail to see.

When I dropped my kindergartner off at school one recent morning, we followed our normal routine. We parked in the parking lot and I walked with my daughter to the school's entrance. We haven't graduated to cruising through the driveway lane where kids just hop out of the car and their parents drive away.

But we've definitely made progress.

On that day, something out of the ordinary happened. She called out to her friends in the two minutes we usually wait for the school to open its doors. Since the beginning of the school year, she hasn't let go of my hand while we wait. She'd quietly point out her friends to me but had been too shy to call out to them.

And when the doors to the school finally opened, she hugged me no less than five times before finally walking away. She used to ask me to stay there, watching until she was all the way inside the building. On many days, she ran back for just one more hug.

That day’s drop-off made me think about all the little baby steps of growing up that are so tiny we barely notice until we look back and remember the way it used to be.