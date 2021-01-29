As kids head back to in-person learning, mom reflects on lessons learned during remote learning

But we made it. And by the time we got to the end of Christmas break, I really thought we had the whole distance learning thing under control.

After all, January was our first remote-learning semester where all the kid desks were put together from the beginning. And organized. We were familiar with our school-issued iPads. Everyone knew what they were doing and how to do it. Even the rogue second-grader had been sufficiently punished and threatened into happy participation.

Now we’re heading back to school full-time for the first time since March 2020, but I know these lessons we’ve learned over the last 10 months will not be forgotten. For as hard and difficult as this road has been, it feels good to finish it strong.

On top of the tech tricks we’ve tucked into our back pockets for when tablets go awry, the most important lessons we’ve learned have been in our character. We’ve learned to be gracious with everyone. Whether it’s our frustrated teachers, as out-of-their-depths as we are, or other students who monopolize or hide from the class discussion — everyone is going through their own struggles. Just because we’re frustrated doesn’t mean everyone else isn’t too. And when things get bad, it’s best to hand out large amounts of grace to everyone.