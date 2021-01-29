As kids head back to in-person learning, mom reflects on lessons learned during remote learning

With two semesters of remote learning under our belts, we walked into January finally feeling like we knew what we were doing.
Just in time for the kids to head back to school full-time in February.
We spent last spring totally upended by this new way of school. With four school-aged kids, all learning at different levels, we struggled to get through our daily to-do list of assignments and projects.
Like most schools back then, the school we were at wasn’t prepared for remote learning, and turning in finished assignments was a near-impossible task that gave us all headaches. I had to abandon my full-time job in order to get through the school year as the remote learning assistant teacher to four young-ish kids.
We barely limped over the finish line in May.
We changed schools for a multitude of reasons this fall, but we also had the advantage of being less surprised to start the year fully remote than we had been in March. Still, the beginning of the year was full of bumps and missteps.
We managed to still be late several days, which is an accomplishment since the kids didn’t even have to change out of their pajamas. There were lots of missing assignments, tech issues and miscommunications with teachers. And let’s not forget the full month my second grader decided he quit online school and went to great lengths to dupe my husband and I into believing he was participating as usual.
But we made it. And by the time we got to the end of Christmas break, I really thought we had the whole distance learning thing under control.
After all, January was our first remote-learning semester where all the kid desks were put together from the beginning. And organized. We were familiar with our school-issued iPads. Everyone knew what they were doing and how to do it. Even the rogue second-grader had been sufficiently punished and threatened into happy participation.
Now we’re heading back to school full-time for the first time since March 2020, but I know these lessons we’ve learned over the last 10 months will not be forgotten. For as hard and difficult as this road has been, it feels good to finish it strong.
On top of the tech tricks we’ve tucked into our back pockets for when tablets go awry, the most important lessons we’ve learned have been in our character. We’ve learned to be gracious with everyone. Whether it’s our frustrated teachers, as out-of-their-depths as we are, or other students who monopolize or hide from the class discussion — everyone is going through their own struggles. Just because we’re frustrated doesn’t mean everyone else isn’t too. And when things get bad, it’s best to hand out large amounts of grace to everyone.
We’ve also learned how to be mentally flexible. Whether it’s through repeated cancellations, a detour in plans, devices unexpectedly shutting down, misinformation or corrected information, we’ve faced twists and turns constantly over the last year.
But if 2020 taught us anything, it’s that life rarely goes the way you plan. One of the best skills you can have as a student, adult or human in general is to be able to switch gears when things don’t go the way you want and keep moving forward.
Finally, we’ve learned to deeply appreciate the regular model of school and our teachers who have worked so very hard to make it possible to keep learning even while the world is upside down.
All of us are looking forward to full-time in person learning. And we can rest in the confidence that if this ever happens again, we’ll be ready for it.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.