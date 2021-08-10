As part of summer fun, Omaha family goes on the hunt for best frozen pizza

A couple summers ago, my kids and I went on a hunt for the best doughnut in Omaha. We made a big list of all the doughnut shops within a half hour driving distance and checked them off one Friday at a time over our summer break. We had a blast comparing our favorite things about each place, trying different kinds and styles of donuts, and enjoying a super yummy tradition.
Since then, they’ve asked for other hunting excursions. This summer, we tried to squeeze in a Best Ice Cream in Omaha hunt, but our efforts fell short because of our extraordinarily busy schedule. We’ve also tossed around Best Latte/Frappuccino, Best Cheeseburger and Best Breakfast. One day, I hope we get to those lists and have a great time hunting. But in the meanwhile, I’ve proposed a new quest that’s saved me a night of cooking and has the kids excited for an ordinarily mundane and commonplace food item — Best Frozen Pizza.
Wanting a night off from cooking and a family meal that would be easy to fit inside our busy schedule, I proposed the idea to my kids like an exciting adventure we would all be part of. They were immediately on board. They couldn’t wait to list, rank and devour all the different frozen pizzas they’d never even heard of before. Prior to our search, we’d been a strictly DiGiorno family.
The nice thing about frozen pizza is that there seems to be unlimited brands. Every grocery store and gas station carries something new and different. We started with the frozen Valentino pies at Hy-Vee. A pizza that was only so-so in our opinion hot and fresh from the buffet became an opportunity for my kids to put on their food critic hats and examine their supper from cheese to sauce to crust. The in-restaurant kind might not be our favorite, but the frozen variety still ranks at the top of our list.
I started a notes page on my phone to keep up with the different varieties we’ve tried. Although we have a rule about trying at least a cheese and pepperoni from every brand so the various types can be judged fairly, we add in a surprise specialty to keep things interesting.
We’ve officially tried 10 different varieties so far. Flavor is our biggest standard, but crust is a close second. Our most favorite so far has been a company called Motor City. They do deep dish Detroit-style, and we’ve gone back to buy that brand more than once. The Target brand, Good and Gather, has a thin crust option that ranks high for us as well — especially for Zach and me. With flavors like spinach and goat cheese, and mushroom and truffle oil, they’re aimed at our adult palates. Our least favorites have been a brand called The Outsiders and Lotza Mozza. While I’m glad we tried them, we won’t be returning customers.
The other day I was scouring the frozen aisles in Target for a new brand, and another shopper stopped to ask my opinion about which pizza he should get. I was happy to go over our list, telling him our favorites, which ones to avoid and which ones we hadn’t tried yet. He laughed at how knowledgeable I was, but after explaining the game to him, he declared he was going to have to try it with his kids too.
I could have easily added a frozen pizza night to our weekly menu and my kids would have accepted it and not complained. They could probably eat pizza every night for a year and not get sick of it. But turning it into a hunt for the best brand has put an exciting twist on a convenient meal, and even got my husband — who could easily never have frozen pizza again and be fine — involved in our rating scale and review system.
And the best part? Because there are so many kinds of frozen pizza, we might be able to play this game until they have all graduated and moved out. Well, okay, maybe it won’t last for that long. But we can at least try.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.