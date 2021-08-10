As part of summer fun, Omaha family goes on the hunt for best frozen pizza

I started a notes page on my phone to keep up with the different varieties we’ve tried. Although we have a rule about trying at least a cheese and pepperoni from every brand so the various types can be judged fairly, we add in a surprise specialty to keep things interesting.

We’ve officially tried 10 different varieties so far. Flavor is our biggest standard, but crust is a close second. Our most favorite so far has been a company called Motor City. They do deep dish Detroit-style, and we’ve gone back to buy that brand more than once. The Target brand, Good and Gather, has a thin crust option that ranks high for us as well — especially for Zach and me. With flavors like spinach and goat cheese, and mushroom and truffle oil, they’re aimed at our adult palates. Our least favorites have been a brand called The Outsiders and Lotza Mozza. While I’m glad we tried them, we won’t be returning customers.

The other day I was scouring the frozen aisles in Target for a new brand, and another shopper stopped to ask my opinion about which pizza he should get. I was happy to go over our list, telling him our favorites, which ones to avoid and which ones we hadn’t tried yet. He laughed at how knowledgeable I was, but after explaining the game to him, he declared he was going to have to try it with his kids too.