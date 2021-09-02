As the busyness of fall approaches, here are ways to lessen the stress of the months ahead

2. Post your affirmation. Write your affirmation down and put it around your house in places where everyone will see it. Put a copy of it in the middle of your kitchen table, on the bathroom mirror or on the dashboard of your car. As you go through the next few months, ask one another, "Are we staying focused on what we said is most important to our family?"

3. Use your affirmation to help you make family decisions. The months ahead are busy. There will be multiple demands on your time and talents. Use your affirmation to prioritize what goes on your family calendar and identify what tasks to complete. When you get an invitation to an event, ask yourselves, "Does attending this event bring us closer to what we said was most important for our family? How does this event relate to our affirmation?" Events and tasks that align to your affirmation become top priorities on your calendar. If an event does not align well to your affirmation, ask yourselves, "Is this something we can skip or can we say no?"