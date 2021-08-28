As the school year begins, this Omaha mom hopes masks don't tear us apart

We got together with our closest friends and all agreed to have kids wear masks so our kids can continue to play and do sleepovers with each other. We also are going back to being masked at indoor activities. Our plan is to follow our district's weekly posting of COVID-19 cases by district and by school and re-evaluate what works in a few weeks. Here’s hoping the high vaccination rates in our zip code help keep this at bay until the kids can get vaccinated. (Maybe then we can say goodbye to masks forever!)

In the mean time, all of this means I can’t volunteer in my youngest's kindergarten class (the only year his school allows weekly volunteers), which I was able to do weekly with my daughter’s kindergarten class. I can’t go up to school and eat lunch with him and meet all the friends he’s spending his days with, and I can’t come up to hang with my daughter before she becomes “too cool” to eat lunch or have her mom be in the classroom.

Parenting is hard enough without having to make additional decisions that impact so many people. I feel as though the mask debate has become the new breastfeeding debate, and it’s no fun at all. Today's parents and kids don’t need another thing to divide us all. We are all trying our best and I hope, for the sake of our kids, we can all stay healthy and get along.