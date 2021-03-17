As you start to think about future travel, don’t forget essentials for the kids

There are certain things that people are destined to be good at, whether they're practical, cool or a little strange. Funny enough, packing and planning for a vacation is at the top of the list of strange talents for me. It’s not uncommon for me to start the planning process months in advance, and even start packing a few weeks before. For me, the journey getting to the destination can be just as fun as the arrival itself.
Then 2020 happened, and I have completely forgotten how to travel.
My son and I were fortunate to go on a little road trip during his spring break, and I found myself painfully retraining my brain on what to pack. I’m lucky, he’s a great traveler and is used to spending time in the car going to and from basketball games on the weekend, but after about five hours with no internet, I was wishing I had packed a bit more than just a few old National Geographic magazines to look at.
I had completely forgotten to download any shows or movies, and he quickly got bored of the crossroad puzzles I had scrounged from the bottom of my work bag. At the last minute, I had remembered to throw in some UNO cards and Spot it! which was lucky, as that helped for another 20 minutes or so.
Thankfully, he was willing to go old-school and look out the window and make nice conversation to pass the time, but the experience was a necessary reminder that before we do any future traveling, I need to get my head back in the game when it comes to packing interesting things to keep the kids busy. Here is my top list of things that make any road-trip or airline travel more fun for you and the kids.
1. Bubble soap. The little favor bottles that can be found at dollar stores in multi-packs are the perfect size to add to your car activity kit. Even with elementary age kids, the novelty of blowing bubbles out the window or in the car will keep attention. Sure, the soap could spill, but my car could likely use a good scrub anyway.
2. Model Magic, Play-Doh or Floam. I really like packing some type of modeling product, and challenging the kids to make different things out of it while we travel. Bonus: These items do go through TSA just fine for airline travel.
3. Miniature or compact games. The party favor aisle is a great place to look for small versions of games or cards that can be taken on the road. Rubix Cubes, UNO and Gold Fish are favorites of our kids.
4. Bingo. You can buy inexpensive bingo sets that are magnetic for travel, or just print your own and use M&Ms. This is always a fan favorite, and can be fun for parents to play too.
5. Activity books, coloring pages and crayons. These items are all inexpensive solutions to boredom on the road. While these can easily be printed from home, I personally love the BrainQuest activity books that come in age-appropriate options and have a variety of activities to choose from.
6. Small whiteboard and markers. I used to always have a tiny whiteboard in my car for spontaneous games of tic-tac-toe or drawing challenges. This is another great go-to item that can be fun for youth of all ages.
7. Tablet. As I quickly learned, a tablet is only as good as what you’ve already downloaded. With some pre-planning, there are fabulous options available for kids to read, listen to, play or watch while traveling. This mom just needs to remember to download before we leave the house.
As we look forward to a summer that hopefully includes a bit more adventure, I hope this list helps spark your own creative travel activity packing and spares you 100 miles of “I spy."
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.