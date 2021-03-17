As you start to think about future travel, don’t forget essentials for the kids

There are certain things that people are destined to be good at, whether they're practical, cool or a little strange. Funny enough, packing and planning for a vacation is at the top of the list of strange talents for me. It’s not uncommon for me to start the planning process months in advance, and even start packing a few weeks before. For me, the journey getting to the destination can be just as fun as the arrival itself.

Then 2020 happened, and I have completely forgotten how to travel.

My son and I were fortunate to go on a little road trip during his spring break, and I found myself painfully retraining my brain on what to pack. I’m lucky, he’s a great traveler and is used to spending time in the car going to and from basketball games on the weekend, but after about five hours with no internet, I was wishing I had packed a bit more than just a few old National Geographic magazines to look at.

I had completely forgotten to download any shows or movies, and he quickly got bored of the crossroad puzzles I had scrounged from the bottom of my work bag. At the last minute, I had remembered to throw in some UNO cards and Spot it! which was lucky, as that helped for another 20 minutes or so.