As youth sports resumes this fall, here are some guidelines for parents to remember

As school resumes this fall, sports will follow close behind.
Starting Aug. 10, practices will start for football, volleyball and cross country. Although the rules of these sports will remain the same, games and practices will look different. Be sure to reach out to your child's coaches and sports associations to find out exactly how you can prepare yourself and your young athlete for these changes.
Once you know how your child will have to adjust, find out how will things look for fans. How will you cheer on your athlete during this time? Below are some guidelines for being a fan during the pandemic.
1. Before the game, make sure you check to see if the event is limited to a certain number of fans.
2. Once at the competition, make sure to social distance in the stands and while waiting in concession or restroom lines. Arriving to the competition site early will help you follow social distancing rules. Look for directions to guide you safely around the stadium.
3. Make sure you and your group are at least six feet away from other groups in the stands. Follow public health recommendations for proper hygiene by washing your hands for at least 20 seconds after touching commonly used items. Avoid touching your face, nose and mouth and avoid rubbing your eyes. Practice proper coughing or sneezing etiquette by doing so into your sleeve. Finally, be prepared to wear a mask.
4. Bring your own water. This will help you avoid public water fountains. Try using the bathroom before you attend the event. This will help you avoid a non-ventilated public area, which can become crowded at games and competitions. When in the restroom, continue to adhere to social distancing and proper hygiene rules as much as possible.
Make sure to let your child know how proud you are of them before, during and after play. They may act like they’re not listening, but your words of encouragement go a long way. Also, be sure to let them know that, even though things have changed, your support for them has not.
***
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!