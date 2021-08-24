Ask the Pediatrician: How hot is too hot for children to play outside?

If your home does not have air conditioning, find a nearby building that does. Libraries and shopping malls can be great places for a cool retreat from the heat. If you live in a place where there are frequent power outages or your air conditioning is unreliable, identify a safe place for your family to go when temperatures are very high. Many towns and cities have cooling centers in gyms, community centers, and other large buildings for those who need relief from the heat.

While at home, close your window blinds and curtains. Lower floors tend to be cooler because heat rises. Fans may be helpful in cooling down if you have no access to air conditioning. If you do use a fan, keep it at a safe distance from you and your children to avoid safety hazards (pinched fingers or fans connecting with water). Fans that blow directly on you can dry out your mouth and nostrils, or if you suffer from allergies, fans may circulate allergens that cause your nose to run and your eyes to itch.

Fans should never be used in extreme heat (high 90s or above) because they do not cool the air, and using fans when temperatures are higher than body temperature may cause the body to gain instead of lose heat.

If you are going to be outside when it’s warm, there are several steps you can take to beat the heat and protect your child from heat-related illness and hazards: