Assemble the minions! (and other fresh Easter crafts)

Have you grown weary of the pastel-dyed eggs that dominate the Easter craft scene?

We have. It’s not that we won’t still bathe a bunch of eggs in that classic concoction. We just wanted some fresher ideas.

Enter Pinterest. We searched through the online bulletin board for fun crafts to celebrate the holiday, finding seasonal flower displays, tasty egg-shaped treats and adorable Minions, then tested out the instructions.

Peeps Vase

The secret to this cute Easter centerpiece is a vase within a vase.

What you'll need:

• Two vases with the same shape, one about 2 inches smaller in diameter

• Jelly beans

• Peeps

• Flowers

Directions:

1. Set the smaller vase inside the larger vase, making sure it’s centered. If your smaller vase is shorter than the larger vase, put a layer of jelly beans into the larger vase so that the top of the smaller vase is level with the top of the larger vase.

2. Next, pour jelly beans around the smaller vase. Stop about 3 inches from the top of the vases. Arrange Peeps around the smaller vase, with the face of the Peep facing outward.

3. Using a small cup, carefully fill the inner vase with water. Cut and arrange your flowers in the inner vase.

4. If you have a gap at the top, place jelly beans on top of the Peeps until the inner vase is concealed from view, or until you’ve reached the rim of the outer vase.

* * *

Minion Eggs

Who doesn’t love those adorable Minions from the “Despicable Me” movies? They are sure to make everyone smile — especially when they make an appearance in your kid’s Easter basket.

What you'll need:

• Yellow and blue plastic eggs

• Black electrical tape

• Glue dots

• Black marker

• Googly eyes

Directions:

1. Separate the yellow and blue eggs. Then mismatch them so you have a yellow top and a blue bottom.

2. Cut the black electrical tape into a thin strip, and wrap it around the middle of the yellow half. Use a glue dot to stick a wiggly eye in place.

3. Draw on hair and a mouth with a black marker.

4. It’s as easy as that. Now you have a bunch of adorable Minions to call your very own.

* * *

Rice Krispies Easter Eggs

This fun recipe makes use of the classic plastic Easter egg to give us appropriately shaped Rice Krispies snacks — with a chocolate treat inside.

What you'll need:

• 4 tablespoons butter

• 10-ounce package mini marshmallows

• 6 cups Rice Krispies

• Assorted sprinkles

• Small chocolate Easter eggs, unwrapped

• 1 plastic Easter egg

• Nonstick cooking spray

Directions:

1. Melt the butter over low heat in a large saucepan. Add the mini marshmallows and stir until they’re melted. Remove from heat, add Rice Krispies and stir until the cereal is coated with the marshmallow mixture.

2. Spray the inside of a plastic Easter egg with cooking spray. (You might want to spray your hands, too, to keep the concoction from sticking.) Fill each side of the plastic egg with the Rice Krispies mixture, slightly over-filling one side. Press the chocolate egg (I used Dove eggs — don’t forget to remove the foil!) in the center of one side of the egg, then push the two sides together.

3. As soon as the Rice Krispies egg has taken shape, release it from the plastic egg — the longer it sits in the plastic egg, the harder it is to remove. Decorate with colorful sprinkles and put aside until it is more firm.

* * *

Tutu Basket

We know this adorable tutu Easter basket will make some little girl very happy.

What you'll need:

• ¾-inch ribbon

• Tulle (the total amount you need will depend on how big around your basket is)

• Hot glue gun

Directions:

1. Start by securing the ribbon around the basket. You can tuck it behind the handle and then hot glue six points around the rim. Leave a little slack (not much) so you can tuck the tulle under the ribbon.

2. You can also choose to wrap the handle with the ribbon. Use the glue gun to secure it.

3. Then use a slip knot to tie on the tulle strips. Try strips about 8 inches long. (Don’t worry about being exact. You can trim them later, and varied lengths give the skirt a more full appearance.) If you have ever made a tie-on tutu, this is the same technique. Fold the tulle in half and poke it under the ribbon. Then slip the ends through the loop on the top and pull.

4. If needed, trim the tulle afterward to make it even all the way around.

* * *

Carrot Vase

Put a little hop into your flowers with Bugs Bunny’s favorite vegetable.

What you'll need:

• Medium- to large-size vase

• Bunch of carrots

• Bunch of flowers (daisies work well)

• Decorative ribbon

Directions:

1. Fill the vase with as many carrots as will fit. Cut off the tops of the carrots if necessary to make sure they don’t extend past the top of the vase.

2. Fill the vase about halfway with water.

3. Arrange daisies or other flowers around the carrots in the vase. Trim the ends of the daises to create a layered look to the flowers, if desired.

4. Tie a bow around the top of the vase, and you have your centerpiece.

Note: The carrots will discolor the water after a few days. Change the water regularly.

