Attending school during a pandemic has shown this mom how resilient kids are

Very late in the summer, my husband and I decided to pull our four school-aged kids from the small private school where they had attended all their lives and put them in public school. It was a decision we had been wrestling with for a couple years, and in the middle of a global pandemic — when nothing is normal or easy — we finally pulled the plug.
However, the same global pandemic that made this an easy transition year was also a huge roadblock in acclimating to our new environment. With so many restrictions and flip-flopping decisions, our introduction into a new school system was anything but smooth. We couldn’t tour our new school buildings. We couldn’t meet our new teachers ahead of the first day. And when OPS decided to start the year virtually, we weren’t even given proper technology until after we were well into the school year.
It has definitely been bumpy, but also really great. The kids have showed me how resilient and flexible they truly are in the face of difficult circumstances. But that didn’t stop me from fretting relentlessly over our return to in-person school last week.
Since our district is following a half in-school, half virtual model, it seemed the pressure my kids were facing was intense. Not only that, but I wasn’t allowed to walk any of them inside. None of us had actually been in the buildings they were attending. I felt very much like I was abandoning them when I dropped them off that first morning, praying the could navigate new halls, school processes and teachers.
In true kid fashion, I had nothing to worry about. They all did amazing! They asked questions when they were lost and met other students despite having to keep social distancing guidelines. They navigated the whole crazy world of new schools (and a new way of doing life) better than I ever could have.
Life hasn’t gotten easier since then, even while this becomes our new normal. They’re bouncing between in-person and virtual learning like pros. They’re speaking up and asking questions in chat rooms and in classes despite the awkwardness of both environments. They’re making friends and working hard at their homework. It hasn’t been perfect or easy, but we are making forward progress.
Despite the hard challenges we’re facing, watching them flourish in a time of such uncertainty has made my mama’s heart swell with pride. These are the things I hoped for when they were little; the things I prayed and worked for. That they would become independent, capable humans that can face difficult things and still thrive.
One of the reasons it took us years to change schools was because I was so worried about introducing them to different environments. Not because I was afraid of the new school, but because I was afraid of what the change would do to them. It has blown my mind to see them adjust so easily — proving I had completely underestimated them and worried for nothing.
Kids might be the most resilient kind of humans. They are so much tougher and adaptable than we give them credit for. Change is hard for everyone. In these unprecedented days, when we have to face it so often, it’s easy to assume the worst. But on this side of some of our biggest challenges as a family yet, I am learning to love this opportunity to watch my kiddos overcome hardship and make the most of these fresh opportunities.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
