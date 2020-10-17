Attending school during a pandemic has shown this mom how resilient kids are

Very late in the summer, my husband and I decided to pull our four school-aged kids from the small private school where they had attended all their lives and put them in public school. It was a decision we had been wrestling with for a couple years, and in the middle of a global pandemic — when nothing is normal or easy — we finally pulled the plug.

However, the same global pandemic that made this an easy transition year was also a huge roadblock in acclimating to our new environment. With so many restrictions and flip-flopping decisions, our introduction into a new school system was anything but smooth. We couldn’t tour our new school buildings. We couldn’t meet our new teachers ahead of the first day. And when OPS decided to start the year virtually, we weren’t even given proper technology until after we were well into the school year.

It has definitely been bumpy, but also really great. The kids have showed me how resilient and flexible they truly are in the face of difficult circumstances. But that didn’t stop me from fretting relentlessly over our return to in-person school last week.