Awakening a love of the arts: The transformative power of dance transcends language

Preschooler Amelia squeals in excitement when it’s time to go to The Rose Studios. Like any Rose student, she loves the music, the movement, and seeing her friends. Unlike other Rose students, however, Amelia doesn’t use words to communicate her excitement. Her smile, though, says it all.

Amelia’s early years weren’t easy. She was hospitalized repeatedly with constant infections, breathing and feeding issues. She began missing developmental milestones and struggling with communication and fine motor skills. When Amelia was just two years old, she was diagnosed with an expressive language delay and identified as non-verbal. She uses a combination of noises, sign language and just a handful of words to communicate. Despite these challenges, Amelia has always been a fighter.

Amelia’s parents were surprised when a professional recommended trying a dance class to help with communication, fine motor and sensory skills. Therapies such as art therapy, drama therapy, music therapy, and dance/movement therapy are often recommended for students like Amelia because they offer a universal form of expression that does not require spoken language. Experts explain that dance classes can provide students with a sense of vitality, joy, and overall wellbeing that can boost their self-esteem and confidence.

Amelia’s parents enrolled her in a Creative Movement class at The Rose with the hope that Amelia would benefit from the stimulation music and dance provide. Eager to find ways of helping their daughter, they decided to give it a try.

One week into the class and Amelia had already learned four new words. By the second week, her mother noticed Amelia was babbling and engaging more with her teachers. She also began to learn more sign language.

That was just the beginning. Amelia had just finished her class and was waiting to be picked up. As her mother stepped out of the car, Amelia ran up to her mother enthusiastically and shouted, “Hi, Mama!”

It was the first time she had ever called her mother by name.

Amelia’s family believes this sudden improvement is a direct result of the environment the Rose Theater provides. “The Rose is a magical place where children — all children — have a place to belong, grow and enjoy being a kid,” her mother says.

Amelia’s story is proof that the magic of The Rose doesn’t just happen when the curtain rises and the lights begin to sparkle. The real magic happens every day, inside classrooms filled with smiling children and dedicated teachers. It happens when children like Amelia learn to believe in themselves and achieve more than they ever thought possible. Of all the lines spoken at The Rose, perhaps the greatest was a simple, “Hi, Mama!”