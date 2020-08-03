Back-to-school lists are out but don't forget to pick up essentials for yourselves, mom and dad

I love back-to-school shopping. I might even love it more than Christmas shopping.
As the daughter of a teacher, there was something special about getting that list of supplies each year that ushered in excitement throughout our house. My mom would patiently let us pick out printed pencils and colorful "Lisa Frank" pocket folders, and when I started sixth grade, I could finally buy the coveted "Trapper Keeper." Those were great days!
Now as a mom, I excitedly await the supply list and take a special day with each of our kids to look for new school clothes, too. And as we peruse the store aisles, I inevitably find myself picking up a few things for myself also. When we first started this tradition, my selection was fairly random. I'd pick up a box of crayons and maybe some new scissors (because the kids are always stealing mine), but now I make a list all my own.
1. New home office supplies. These live in a common drawer in our kitchen, and the pens, Post-It notes and scissors I like best have a way of disappearing over the course of a year.
2. A lunch box. Like my kids, I take my lunch each day, too, and love treating myself to a new lunch box or hot/cold container.
3. New kitchen storage containers and sandwich bags. After packing four to five lunches each day, our family storage containers are lost, stained or just plain gross after a year of use. I actually enjoy picking out new ones, knowing that for a short moment in time all the lids will match.
4. Crayons, markers and colored pencils. Because you're never too old to color!
5. Fresh coffee and tea. These are essential for my basic existence, and I always stock up when I know we may have some commute time in our future.
6. Socks, pajamas and other basic essentials. Our kids are constantly growing, and I try to make sure I'm not sending them too far in holey socks. I cannot, however, say the same for myself. I have a tendency to never buy new socks, pajamas or other basics, but now make these part of this annual shopping list.
7. Shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and make-up. When everyone is hustling out the door is not the time to run out of deodorant. Now, whether I actually need it or not, I make a quick sweep through the cosmetic aisles to stock up before I'm frantically borrowing my husband's for the day.
8. New athletic shoes. I have friends who religiously switch out their shoes after so many miles. However, I wear mine until my feet hurt. Back-to school time is my annual reminder that I should probably pick up new sneakers for myself while I'm picking new ones up for the kids in the house.
This year, whether back-to-school means in-person learning, virtual learning or homeschooling, I hope you are able to enjoy ushering in this new season by making a list for yourself, too!
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
