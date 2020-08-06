Back to school: Schedules and routines at home will help kids through classroom unknowns

There’s lots to think about as parents prepare their kids for the start of the school year.
School shopping, physicals and stricter bedtimes are still part of the routine. But the coronavirus pandemic is creating many unknowns.
That’s why Dr. Matthew Gibson, a Methodist Physicians Clinic pediatrician, says it’s important to tell children, even those as young as kindergarten, that things could be different this year.
If there’s an outbreak at your child’s school, they may have to take a few weeks off or switch to learning online, similar to last spring.
Kids are creatures of habit, Gibson says, and upheavals in their routine can be hard. So make sure they are prepared for what could happen.
“Things were always really rigid before,’’ he says of school schedules. “We have to be more flexible.’’
Parents’ controlling what they can will help their kids flourish, he says. Here’s how:
Get that physical: Most parents think this is just checking a box to make sure their child is physically OK to participate in a sport. It’s much more than that, especially this year. Doctors are making sure children and teens are handling the stress of the virus as well. They are seeing more kids with headaches, abdominal pain and trouble sleeping, and they are assuring them that their feelings are normal. “This is even harder for children. They aren’t in control of anything,’’ Gibson says. “We can make sure they don’t feel like they are floating in the wind by themselves.’’
No more sleep-ins: It’s important to start getting your child to bed and up in the morning at the same time as they would for school. No more letting your high school student sleep until 11 a.m. or later. Start a few weeks before school is supposed to begin. “Have them get up, get dressed and eat so once they are back in school, they are not going through all those growing pains at the same time,’’ Gibson says.
Address problem subjects: Classes were already disrupted last spring by the pandemic. If your child was struggling with a specific subject, start working on it before school starts. Thirty minutes a day can help them over a hurdle. “If they struggled in reading, emphasize that before they play with their Xbox or ride bikes with friends.’’
Talk about the virus: Make sure kids know why we all need to be concerned about COVID-19. Remind them about washing their hands and covering their coughs. “They might have to wear masks, and they need to understand why that is happening,’’ Gibson says.
Gibson says he’s had a few conversations about what’s happening with his son, Abe, a third-grader at Rockbrook Elementary. While Abe liked having more time to play on his iPad last spring when school was out, he missed his friends and school.
“Every kid’s dream is to not have to go to school until suddenly you can’t go to school. Everyone wants to be back in school,’’ Gibson says. “I think they like the experience. They like the routine, the structure and the peer relationships they get.’’
