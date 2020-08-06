Back to school: Schedules and routines at home will help kids through classroom unknowns

No more sleep-ins: It’s important to start getting your child to bed and up in the morning at the same time as they would for school. No more letting your high school student sleep until 11 a.m. or later. Start a few weeks before school is supposed to begin. “Have them get up, get dressed and eat so once they are back in school, they are not going through all those growing pains at the same time,’’ Gibson says.

Address problem subjects: Classes were already disrupted last spring by the pandemic. If your child was struggling with a specific subject, start working on it before school starts. Thirty minutes a day can help them over a hurdle. “If they struggled in reading, emphasize that before they play with their Xbox or ride bikes with friends.’’

Talk about the virus: Make sure kids know why we all need to be concerned about COVID-19. Remind them about washing their hands and covering their coughs. “They might have to wear masks, and they need to understand why that is happening,’’ Gibson says.

Gibson says he’s had a few conversations about what’s happening with his son, Abe, a third-grader at Rockbrook Elementary. While Abe liked having more time to play on his iPad last spring when school was out, he missed his friends and school.

“Every kid’s dream is to not have to go to school until suddenly you can’t go to school. Everyone wants to be back in school,’’ Gibson says. “I think they like the experience. They like the routine, the structure and the peer relationships they get.’’

