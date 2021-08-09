Back-to-school shopping makes summer's end a little more tolerable for this mom

Summer break is winding to a close. How? Why? I mean, I understand time and how it is always moving forward, but these past few months have managed to pass in what feels like an unfairly expedited way.

I’m barely getting my brain around back-to-school shopping, and I’m already finding pumpkin spice-flavored items on display at the store — increasing evidence that time is really getting ahead of itself.

My kids are still very much in vacation mode, having spent the better part of the last four weeks traveling. Bedtimes and schedules are like a distant memory. We're back home now, and the landing into reality has us all a little shell-shocked.

School starts in two weeks. I have 14 days to get the family’s act together. I had intentionally put off thinking about anything school related until we were back from vacation. That was a very good plan...for pre-vacation me.

However, post-vacation me has to now deal with managing everything — shoes, clothes, haircuts, school supplies, etc. I could knock it all out in a weekend if I were an entirely different person. You know, an organized person who wasn’t trying to put off the wrap-up of easy breezy vacation life.