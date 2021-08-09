Back-to-school shopping makes summer's end a little more tolerable for this mom

Summer break is winding to a close. How? Why? I mean, I understand time and how it is always moving forward, but these past few months have managed to pass in what feels like an unfairly expedited way.
I’m barely getting my brain around back-to-school shopping, and I’m already finding pumpkin spice-flavored items on display at the store — increasing evidence that time is really getting ahead of itself.
My kids are still very much in vacation mode, having spent the better part of the last four weeks traveling. Bedtimes and schedules are like a distant memory. We're back home now, and the landing into reality has us all a little shell-shocked.
School starts in two weeks. I have 14 days to get the family’s act together. I had intentionally put off thinking about anything school related until we were back from vacation. That was a very good plan...for pre-vacation me.
However, post-vacation me has to now deal with managing everything — shoes, clothes, haircuts, school supplies, etc. I could knock it all out in a weekend if I were an entirely different person. You know, an organized person who wasn’t trying to put off the wrap-up of easy breezy vacation life.
In my humble opinion, school shouldn’t start until after Labor Day. August is still very much summer and school starting back in the last heat of the season has never worked for me. Not as a kid who hated trading in the swimsuit and flip flops for a scratchy uniform skirt paired with shoes and socks, and not as a parent who has to put the hammer back down on bedtimes, wake-up calls and the dreaded return to wearing “real” clothes.
The silver lining to all of this is the school supply shopping. I live to paper and pen shop. Seriously. I could spend hours — which I have done — picking out folders, notebooks, pencil cases and backpacks. I lose myself in the back-to-school aisles' brightly-colored organizational tractor beam.
Spotting Halloween candy on the shelf in August may have me hissing "too soon!" through gritted teeth, but when I start seeing back-to-school aisles getting stocked in July, it brings me such a warm tingly feeling of happiness. I completely forget that the reason for that day’s visit to Walmart is to stock up on sunscreen for our trip to the lake and instead find myself wistfully perusing the academic planners.
I realize this behavior is in direct contrast to my calls for a later start to the school year, but if I have to be faced with boxes of Reese Peanut Butter Cup Pumpkins on my way to grab beach toys, a little peek ahead at pencil case options for the coming year is fair play and a little retail therapy. With another summer nearly behind us and another school year looming ahead, this mom needs to take comfort where she can.
In this case, my security object comes in the form of college-ruled spiral notebook. The smell of its untouched pages can’t stop the hands of time from marching forward, but the ideas and adventure that will be written inside of it make saying goodbye to summer less scary and the future a lot more exciting.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.