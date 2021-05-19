Balance disorders: Symptoms, causes and how it affects kids day-to-day

When considering balance issues, the inner ear is usually the last culprit on the list. But the inner ear and all surrounding tissue play a critical role in maintaining equilibrium and wellness in day-to-day life.
The vestibulocochlear nerve sends signals to the brain that control hearing and help with balance, and any damage can be harmful. While the ears play a critical role, other organs such as the eyes, joints and muscles work together to keep you steady and upright. When one stops working correctly, the entire body may suffer from a balance disorder.
What are the signs and symptoms of a balance disorder?
The most common signs of a balance disorder include vertigo (a sense of motion or spinning), presyncope (feeling of faintness or lightheadedness), disequilibrium (loss of balance) and dizziness.
These symptoms may cause other symptoms to manifest as well, such as:
• Involuntary eye movements or twitches
• Discomfort or difficulty looking at sun glare or lights (particularly fluorescent, flashing or moving lights)
• Discomfort in situations with busy visuals, such as patterns, crowds, heavy traffic or jam-packed areas like malls
• Depth perception disruptions that affect hand-eye coordination or eye-foot coordination
How does a balance disorder impact a child?
The signs and symptoms can lead to drastic impacts daily life as well. If your child is struggling with a balance disorder, he or she may also suffer with frequent headaches or migraines; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; motion sickness; changes in heart rate and blood pressure; fatigue, seizures, fear, anxiety, panic and depression.
Suffering from a balance or vestibular disorder can create school troubles for your child as well, including difficulties with paying attention, concentrating, remembering things, hearing the teacher, following directions, focusing eyes on the board or books and competing well in Physical Education or athletics.
What are the causes of a balance disorder?
Not all balance disorders have a specific cause, but research has led to the following being associated with vestibular issues:
• Ear, head or neck injuries
• Ototoxicity (when certain medications damage the inner ear)
• Migraines
• Hearing loss
• Chronic middle ear infections (otitis media)
• Other infections (cold, flu, meningitis, measles, mumps or rubella)
• Seizure disorders
***
This blog was written by Boys Town Pediatrics for Momaha.com.