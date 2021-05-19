Balance disorders: Symptoms, causes and how it affects kids day-to-day

When considering balance issues, the inner ear is usually the last culprit on the list. But the inner ear and all surrounding tissue play a critical role in maintaining equilibrium and wellness in day-to-day life.

The vestibulocochlear nerve sends signals to the brain that control hearing and help with balance, and any damage can be harmful. While the ears play a critical role, other organs such as the eyes, joints and muscles work together to keep you steady and upright. When one stops working correctly, the entire body may suffer from a balance disorder.

What are the signs and symptoms of a balance disorder?

The most common signs of a balance disorder include vertigo (a sense of motion or spinning), presyncope (feeling of faintness or lightheadedness), disequilibrium (loss of balance) and dizziness.

These symptoms may cause other symptoms to manifest as well, such as:

• Involuntary eye movements or twitches

• Discomfort or difficulty looking at sun glare or lights (particularly fluorescent, flashing or moving lights)

• Discomfort in situations with busy visuals, such as patterns, crowds, heavy traffic or jam-packed areas like malls