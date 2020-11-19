Be a good role model. Your children are watching.

• Respond with kindness. It’s easy to be kind to the people we like. It’s important to be kind to strangers or people we disagree with because it builds positive character. Make a point of including little acts of kindness towards others outside of your immediate circle in your daily routine. Simple things like holding a door open, smiling and greeting someone, saying good morning, sending an encouraging text or letting someone go ahead of you in a line can heal your own hurt feelings. These behaviors show your children you know the true meaning of kindness.

• See something, say something. When conflicts happen, be courageous! Address the issue calmly. Ask more questions than you make comments. Avoid being judgmental and try to take the perspective of the opposing side. During a conflict, it's your calm response to someone’s out-of-control behavior that makes all the difference in how children learn to handle conflict. Let your children know it’s okay to have strong feelings to certain issues; that it’s okay to share those thoughts. What’s not okay is if you share those emotions in ways that hurt others.