Be careful with sarcasm: This mom’s joke about moving didn’t go over with second grader

It was a normal mid-morning at our house. The kids were diligently plugging through their remote learning schedules and I had been trying to get some work done while they were busy. But then came a break in my middle schoolers’ schedules and they piled onto the couch next to me with the sudden, random and silly request for another puppy.

We have two dogs already, so I found their pleading ridiculous. The girls, 13 and 11, didn’t even take themselves seriously. But all my children love animals, so this is a regular conversation in our house. Them begging for something alive and furry. Me telling them they can have as many pets as they want — as soon as they move out of my house.

That day though, for whatever reason, I took the joke to the next level. “You can have another puppy,” I told them. “But I’m moving out.” All they heard was, “You can have another puppy,” which prompted them to squeal with delight. It was about this time that my 8-year-old walked down from his class on a similar five minute break. He asked what we were talking about. I told him, the girls were deciding between me and a new puppy. The girls happily and jokingly declared they picked the puppy.

This is where things took a bad turn.