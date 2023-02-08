Finding a craft that appeals to all ages — from toddler to teen to adult — is often a tricky venture.

Salt dough magnets easily fit that description.

The hardest part of this craft is the need to plan ahead. The dough needs time to air dry so they have be made a few days ahead of decorating. (You could dry them quicker in a warm oven but the dough often curls and makes it more difficult to adhere the magnets.)

Our crafters, all elementary-aged kiddos, had fun using a mixture of tempera paints, acrylic paints, permanent markers and paint pens. If you are brave, they would be really pretty decorated with glitter too.

Salt Dough Heart Magnets

1 cup flour

½ cup salt

½ cup warm water

Paint

Markers

Mod Podge or clear glaze spray

Magnets

Hot glue gun

1. Whisk together flour and salt

2. Add warm water and mix with a fork until combined.

3. Turn dough out onto the counter and knead until it's the consistency of Play-Doh. Add flour or water as needed to reach this consistency.

4. Roll out to 3/16 inch thick. Use cookie cutters to cut out shapes.

5. Gather up and knead scraps. Reroll and cut until dough is gone.

6. Put shapes on a baking sheet lined with paper towels to dry. After about 24 hours, flip the shapes and continue drying. Ours took 2 to 3 days to completely dry but total time will depend on thickness of the dough and the humidity and temperature in your home.

7. Once completely dry, decorate with paint and/or markers.

8. We recommend sealing them when the paint is dry. Without it, the flour and salt will naturally absorb moisture. You can seal with either Mod Podge or a clear glaze spray.

9. Glue a magnet on the back and share with your valentine.