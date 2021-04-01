Be sure to practice these 6 social skills with your teen before big family gatherings

— Introduce two people by saying each person's first and last names. For example, say, "Bruce, I'd like you to meet Marco Garcia. Marco, this is Bruce Thomas."

— Allow time for each person to shake hands, greet each other, etc.

— You also may provide more information about each person to the other ("He's in my math class." "He's my mom's brother from Boston.")

Talk to your child about table etiquette. Knowing what to do will help your teen feel more confident at a table full of people. Make sure they:

— Sit quietly at the table with your hands in your lap.

— Place your napkin in your lap.

— Offer food and beverages to guests first.

— Pass food to the right.

— When requesting food, remember to say "Please" and "Thank you."

— Engage in appropriate mealtime conversation topics.

— Speak only when your mouth is empty.

— When you have finished your meal, sit patiently while others finish.