Stress and anxiety affect everyone in different ways. Seeing a loved one not acting themselves is always concerning, but it’s especially hard when it affects your child. Despite the increased focus on mental health, stigmas around asking for help still exist. Your child may not feel comfortable sharing what is affecting them or they may have trouble expressing their feelings. That’s why it’s important to be aware of potential signs that something is bothering your child so you can help.

Dr. Tina Scott-Mordhorst with Children’s Physicians, Plattsmouth, says to keep an eye out for anything that is outside of their normal.

“If your child shows edginess, irritability, extreme sadness, pulling away, especially if it’s impacting their friendships, relationships and academics, take note.” says Dr. Tina Scott-Mordhorst. “Anything that they show that is outside of their norm, it is a reasonable time to start asking questions.”

Some common signs to look out for include:

Notable changes in daily routines (sleep, eating habits, weight gain/loss.)

Increased irritability, sadness and anxiousness.

Loss of interest or quitting activities and hobbies they used to enjoy.

Withdrawing more than usual from friends and family with little explanation.

Reserved or unwilling to talk about what may be bothering them.

Signs of self-harm or substance abuse.

If you feel your child is experiencing difficulties, Dr. Scott-Mordhorst recommends asking questions and providing a safe environment for kids to come to you. Your child needs to know that you are their strongest advocate and are there to help without judgment. These conversations may be uncomfortable at first, but they may provide insight into what is bothering your child. If concerns persist, your child’s pediatrician is a great resource.

Your pediatrician knows your child and may offer a different avenue for your child to open up. Pediatricians can provide further guidance on a diagnosis, potential treatments and additional resources for you to explore. If your child has communicated suicidal thoughts or there are physical signs of self-harm, seek immediate help by going to an emergency department or contacting a support line.

For more information about the providers and services offered by Children’s Physicians, visit childrensomaha.org.