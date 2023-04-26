With the arrival of summer comes the proverbial comment from kids … “There’s nothing to do!” While kids are quick to complain that they are bored, being bored is not a bad thing. In fact, boredom prompts children to come up with things to do and is actually quite beneficial. Boredom helps kids to develop new skills, expand their creativity and build self-esteem. Sometimes they need a little help thinking of things to do, but with some guidance they can be off and running.

Finding things to keep your kids busy and entertained over the summer can be challenging. However, it is important not to immediately rush to your children’s rescue when they complain of being bored. Periods of boredom require kids to rely on themselves for entertainment and are essential to a healthy childhood. Feeling bored presents kids with an opportunity to do something different and those who learn to replace boredom by getting involved in an activity experience a genuine sense of satisfaction.

Boredom helps kids to develop:

Creativity, imagination and curiosity

Problem-solving skills and flexibility

Tolerance for less-than-ideal situations by learning to manage frustrations and regulate emotions

Relationship skills by collaborating with friends in creative play

Independence and confidence

Be proactive towards boredom this summer by creating lists of things your kids enjoy doing, along with project ideas and challenges. It’s often helpful to put these ideas on an activity chart to make them easily accessible. Here are some boredom-busting ideas:

For young kids:

Take a nature walk

Build a fort

Play with Legos or puzzles

Color or do crafts

For older kids and teens:

Board games

Art projects

Work on sports skills

Read a book

For more helpful ideas about activities to combat summer boredom in your kids, visit: www.boystown.org/parenting/Pages/Summer-Activities.aspx and Additional Resources.pdf