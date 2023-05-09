Spring is in the air, which means allergies are, too. Allergies are very common in children but it can be tricky to pinpoint the exact cause. Reactions range from a runny nose to difficulty breathing.

Knowing the causes and symptoms can be helpful and potentially lifesaving. Children’s Physicians Plattsmouth pediatrician Dr. Tina Scott-Mordhorst stresses the importance of understanding allergen causes.

“You have your seasonal allergies, which are associated with outdoor allergens like weed, tree and grass pollens,” she said. “There are indoor allergens like dust mites, pet dander and some molds. Children and adults can also have dietary allergies to peanuts, dairy, shellfish, eggs and tree nuts.”

Most allergies are more of a nuisance and don’t pose a severe health risk. Keep an eye out for these common signs:

» Runny or stuffy nose

» Sneezing

» Coughing

» Itchy or irritated eyes

» Skin irritation like rashes or eczema

» Vomiting and diarrhea with certain foods

Unfortunately, some people may have severe reactions that are considered medical emergencies. Anytime there is difficulty breathing or swelling of the face, lips or tongue, Dr. Scott-Mordhorst recommends seeking immediate medical attention. “Anaphylactic reactions are the scary ones and are always a medical emergency.”

If you suspect that your child may have allergies, Dr. Melissa St. Germain, M.D., vice president and medical director at Children’s Physicians, says there are plenty of ways to combat symptoms with the guidance of a pediatrician.

“For older children, oral antihistamines and nasal steroids can be very effective, and some are safe to use every day. Nasal saline also works very well in clearing out the nasal passages and respiratory system," St. Germain said. She adds that keeping your pillows and mattresses in zipper covers and not allowing pets into bedrooms can also help limit allergen exposure. Always encourage washing your hands and even taking a shower after coming inside as this can remove allergens resting on the skin.

If you are unsure of your child’s symptoms or if you see an increase in severity, reach out to your child’s pediatrician. They may prescribe a daily allergy medication, recommend scheduling an appointment with an allergist or possibly treat for another illness. For more information about the providers and services offered by Children’s Physicians, visit ChildrensOmaha.Org/PrimaryCare.